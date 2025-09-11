The news of Charlie Kirk’s tragic death has shaken many in this country to the core — myself included.

Seeing the close-up footage of his gunshot wound to Kirk’s neck was so graphic and gruesome that many people initially thought it was AI-generated — only to learn later it was very real.

Kirk was arguably the most influential political figure in the world under the age of 35. He had a bright future ahead of him, a loving wife, two young children, and a legitimate shot at becoming president one day.

All of that was robbed from him on September 10, 2025.

Twenty-four hours later, we are all still grieving Kirk’s death, but the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience just aired, capturing Rogan’s raw first reaction.

The two-minute clip below takes you back to the moment we all first heard the devastating news.

Rogan buried his face in his hands, stared off to the side, and sat visibly shaken as he tried to process the news.

His guest, Charlie Sheen, was disturbed too, saying, “He [Charlie] doesn’t deserve that,” adding that he was “murdered for having a different ideology from somebody else.”

After Rogan struggled to process the news, the two men watched in disbelief as an MSNBC commentator claimed that Kirk might have been shot by a “supporter” firing in “celebration.”

Rogan and Sheen quickly identified a major flaw in that assertion, noting, “You shoot celebration guns in the air.”

Within minutes of hearing the news, Rogan predicted the left would celebrate Kirk’s death — a prediction that unfortunately turned out to be true.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people celebrating this,” Rogan lamented. “It’s so scary.”

“It’s so dangerous, too — to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings. He’s not a violent guy. He’s talking. Talking to people on college campuses. Wasn’t even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people.”

Sheen replied, “Everything I saw seemed reasonable.”

“He’s a very intelligent guy,” Rogan acknowledged. “Whether you agree with him or don’t, and there’s a lot of stuff that I didn’t agree with him on. That’s fine. You’re allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot.”

Rogan added that we used to settle arguments by debate, not by shooting our opponents in the neck.

Instead of resorting to murder, Sheen challenged the left: “Do some homework and bring it to the table.”

Rogan warned Charlie Kirk’s death could ignite a “Rodney King moment,” referring to the Black motorist whose brutal 1991 beating by Los Angeles police was caught on video.

The footage shocked the nation, and when the officers were later acquitted, it sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

“One of two things is going to happen,” Rogan predicted.

1.) “People are going to realize how fucking insane this is, and we have to have a conversation about being able to have conversations.”

2.) “It’s going to get a lot worse… this could spark off some kind of a real violent conflict… And if they [conservatives] find out that he got killed for something that they vehemently oppose in the first place, it could send people over the edge.”

“There’s always that flashpoint moment in previous times like this,” Sheen added. “There’s always that tipping point moment.”

Rogan later explained that he only met Charlie Kirk once at a “gun range of all places,” calling him a “nice guy.”

Even from that brief encounter, it seemed like Kirk left a lasting impression on Rogan.

Kirk carried himself with class, debated with grace wherever he went.

Whoever thought it was a good idea to take him out will be sad to learn that his death won’t bury his ideas — it will cement them in history.

Killing Kirk only elevated him from the most influential conservative under 35 to a figure people will remember forever. Big mistake.

