Widely popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan has broken his silence about the Minneapolis protests following the death of VA nurse Alex Pretti, which has sparked a media frenzy over the Trump administration’s handling of ICE operations.

Rogan has previously criticized Trump over the optics of ICE’s skirmishes with protesters.

But today on his podcast with guest Andrew Wilson, Rogan pointed out that the protests serve a purpose beyond making their voices heard and disrupting ICE operations.

#10 - Joe Rogan notices that everyone has forgotten about Minnesota’s fraud scandal ever since the anti-ICE riots broke out.

“This isn’t organic,” Rogan asserted. “This is a very coordinated thing.”

Joe Rogan called what’s going on in Minneapolis a “color revolution,” which he described as a “coordinated effort to cause chaos.”

He asked why riots are only happening in Minneapolis while, coincidentally, “an ungodly amount has been discovered.”

“The idea that this is an organic protest, these riots are organic is nonsense. It’s provably nonsense,” Rogan said, citing the “ICE Watch” Signal chats that revealed coordinated efforts to track down ICE agents.

#9 - Tucker Carlson warns that Tim Walz and Mayor Frey are deliberately fueling chaos to spark a “color revolution.”



He asks: “Why would a state refuse to protect American citizens from murder, refuse to give the names or whereabouts of murderers and child molesters, and refuse to use its own cops to keep riots under control? What could possibly be the answer?”



“Because they want riots, that’s why,” Carlson answered.



“What you’re watching are the beginnings of a color revolution, of a kind of insurrection against federal authority. And what you have to ask yourself… Can you live with that? Can you live in a country of 50 states that don’t agree on what the federal law should be and that allow Americans to get murdered in their cities because they have the wrong politics or they work for a politician they disapprove of?



“And if you are okay with that, have you thought through its implications? The number one implication is the country will fall apart. That’s civil war. It’s the definition of it. You have regions and internal government states that don’t recognize federal authority, the authority of a government over them all, of Washington.



“And at that point, what you have is warring nations within the same borders. And then you have widespread violence, then you have killing at scale, then you have civil war.”

#8 - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Throws the Biden-Harris Admin Under the Bus



“They got that infrastructure bill passed to provide the BILLIONS of dollars that were needed to … connect everybody in Pennsylvania. Do you know how many people have been connected to high speed, affordable Internet thanks to President Biden? … ZERO.”

Credit: The Chief Nerd

#7 - Stephen A. Smith warns the GOP is “in a world of trouble” after the fatal ICE shooting of Alex Pretti.

“If ever there was a time where [Trump’s] presidency is in trouble, it is now.”

“You watch the videos, ladies and gentlemen? Because I did about 12 times. You know what I saw? I saw four people, four law enforcement officials on top of Alex Pretti.”

“And somehow, some way, they felt endangered so much that they stepped back and pumped nine bullets into him. They shot him nine times. This ain’t 50 Cent we talking about… Alex Pretti’s dead. Done. Gone. Ain’t coming back. He was killed. He was a nurse. He was also an American citizen.”

“The Trump administration is in trouble over this issue. The optics have been bad for a while, but now it ain’t just about optics. It’s about real lives and it’s about ICE agents looking very, very bad, either untrained or vicious. One of the two.”

#6 - Resurfaced clip from 2010 shows President Obama shooting down the whole "stop deportations and just let the illegal immigrants be" argument that the Democrat party is currently pushing.

Credit: Maze

#5 - George Soros-backed Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner. He publicly declared that Democrats will “hunt down” @ICEgov agents when @realDonaldTrump leaves office:



“If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades…we will find your identities!”

Credit: Blue Lives Matter

#4 - Fox News reports that Trump Accounts can make your child a millionaire by the time they reach 28 years old.

IF MAXIMUM CONTRIBUTIONS ARE MADE ($6,500 for an IRA):

• $303,800 BY AGE 18

• $1,091,900 BY AGE 28

IF NO CONTRIBUTIONS ARE MADE

• $5,800 BY AGE 18

• $18,100 BY AGE 28

Video: Eric Daugherty

#3 - "BANANAS AND RICE" SOMALI girl has been ARRESTED for assaulting law enforcement in Minnesota.

Credit: Eric Daugherty

#2 - A Canadian woman was euthanized by the government—after telling doctors she wanted to live.

She said she preferred palliative care. She cited her faith. She had doubts. But the very next day, her husband said he was tired of caring for her—and the system rushed to end her life.

She had just been sent home from the ER. Hospice was denied. Her husband then pushed for a fast-track MAiD assessment. The first doctor raised red flags—about the husband’s pressure, coercion, her change of heart. That doctor pleaded for more time. The state said no.

A second doctor approved her. A third signed off. And by nightfall, she was gone.

Dr. Ramona Coelho condemned the case: “The focus should have been on ensuring adequate palliative care and support.” But in Ontario, same-day euthanasia is rising—and doctors can bill up to $900 per death.

This wasn’t compassion. It was state-approved execution.

She doubted. She hesitated. She believed in the sanctity of life. But that didn’t matter. The system had already made up its mind, and killed her anyway.

#1 - Rapper and singer Nikki Minaj goes scorched earth on haters and throws her full support behind Trump.

"I am probably the President's #1 fan. And that's not going to change. The hate... does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him MORE... We're not going to let them get away with bullying him... God is protecting him."

Credit: Libs of Tiktok

