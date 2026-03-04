This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan noted the timing of the drop in the number of non-binary and trans people.

He suggests that it coincides with Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter/X and says that once people were allowed to discuss these topics openly and honestly, it shifted public perception.

“Have you ever seen like how people identifying as nonbinary and trans dropped off right after @elonmusk’s purchase of Twitter?” “It’s because people got a chance to talk about it, criticize it, put up memes and call it a mental illness again.”

Rogan is right about the shift.

The Manhattan Institute reported in 2025:

Why Are Fewer Young People Identifying as Trans?

A surprising shift is taking place in the gender and sexual identities of young Americans. Data from my new Centre for Heterodox Social Science report, “The Decline of Trans and Queer Identity among Young Americans”, shows that since 2023 both trans and queer identification have dropped sharply within Generation Z. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), which conducts a large annual survey of US undergraduates, polled over 60,000 students in 2025. My analysis of the raw data shows that in that year, just 3.6% of respondents identified as a gender other than male or female. By comparison, the figure was 5.2% in 2024 and 6.8% in both 2022 and 2023. In other words, the share of trans-identified students has effectively halved in just two years. This trend is especially marked in elite institutions. Andover Phillips Academy in suburban Boston surveys over three-quarters of its students annually. In 2023, 9.2% identified as neither male nor female. This year, that number has crashed to just 3%. A similar story emerges at Brown University: 5% of students identified as non-binary in 2022 and 2023, but by 2025 that share had dropped to 2.6%.

Rogan is also right about free speech and open debate playing a role. This is one the reasons that the radical left didn’t want people to be able to discuss these topics openly.

It’s the same reason that they have tried to take parents out of the conversation on this.

