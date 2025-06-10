Joe Rogan’s face said what we’re all thinking: how was this allowed to happen?

Hospitals deliberately euthanized COVID patients—a practice Dr. Mary Talley Bowden said was disturbingly common.

Rogan was horrified.

But there were more shockers. Rogan revealed something new about his viral ivermectin post.

And it proves this was never about public health.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden left Joe Rogan visibly shaken on his own show.

Before her appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr. Bowden, a Texas-based ENT specialist, rose to prominence in the medical freedom movement by speaking out against vaccine mandates and advocating for early treatment options like ivermectin.

She gained national attention after she was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for challenging the prevailing COVID narrative.

Despite the backlash, Dr. Bowden has remained committed to the Hippocratic Oath, successfully treating an impressive total of over 6,000 COVID patients without a single death.

Rogan opened up the conversation with a shocker. TWO former presidents called Spotify after his post mentioning ivermectin went viral.

Yes, the same one where CNN deliberately turned his face green.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden thought he could have been joking. “Really?” she asked.

“Oh yeah,” Rogan confirmed.

“Oh, yeah.”

This raises a serious question: Why would two former presidents go out of their way to complain to Spotify over a podcaster talking about a drug?

Rogan later dropped a huge compliment on internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, saying he was RIGHT about everything all along.

“Five years later, we know he’s right. We know he was right.”

But he didn’t stop there.

Rogan also praised Dr. Robert Malone, calling both men fearless truth-tellers who felt “morally obligated to tell the truth.”

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden later revealed something horrifying.

She said her COVID-vaccinated patients are showing spike protein antibody levels 10 times HIGHER on average than her unvaccinated clients.

“People that have gotten the shots, I mean, a lot of them are off the chart. They're over 25,000.”

“Whoa,” Rogan responded before letting out a long sigh.

Dr. Bowden previously shared this data from her practice in a viral X post:

“I just went over spike protein antibody levels in my patients. 46 unvaccinated

- Range: 3.2 – 9,438

- Mean: 1,323 83 vaccinated

- Range: 335 – >25,000

- Mean: 13,427”

Then came the moment that left Rogan visibly rattled.

And this story will make you furious.

Dr. Bowden revealed that hospitals were EUTHANIZING COVID patients to free up beds, and that it was not an uncommon practice.

She cited a chilling case involving a 19-year-old girl named Grace, who had Down syndrome and was allegedly given a Do Not Resuscitate order before being killed against her parents’ wishes.

Grace’s parents are suing for medical battery, a case that Dr. Bowden said gives her “hope” for “getting around the PREP act.”

Watch the clip and see the shock written all over Rogan’s face—his reaction says it all.

BOWDEN: “There’s actually a lawsuit today that’s the first jury trial in the country over these hospital protocols where they had a young woman with Down syndrome. They basically euthanized her. They gave her a DNR order, even though she didn’t have one.”

ROGAN: “They euthanized her for what?”

BOWDEN: “I’ve seen this. I have reviewed records from these hospital patients, and they’ll euthanize them. They need the bed. They said, ‘Well, they’re going to die anyway.’”

ROGAN: “What was this person in the hospital for?”

BOWDEN: “COVID. COVID protocol.”

ROGAN: “Wait, wait, wait. So they were in the hospital with COVID and they gave them something to kill them?”

BOWDEN: “Yeah, that happened all [the time]. They give them morphine and insulin.”

ROGAN: “That’s common?”

BOWDEN: “Yeah. I’ve reviewed charts in this situation. They gave her a DNR, which is do not resuscitate, meaning if they look like they’re dying, you don’t do anything. Which that was not the case. So they’re suing for battery.”

Hospitals were incentivized to euthanize COVID patients—the more they killed, the more money they made.

Attorney Tom Renz laid this out explicitly in explosive testimony before the Pennsylvania State Senate.

“When you go to the hospital, you get tested. They get paid more. When you get admitted for COVID, they get paid more. When they put you on remdesivir, they get paid more. When you get ventilated, they get paid more. When you die, they get paid more. This is perverse. We have incentivized the murder of patients rather than incentivize treatment.”

If Grace’s case scores a victory, the rest of the dominoes fall, and more families can file lawsuits against the hospitals that killed their loved ones for profit.

Hopefully, accountability finally comes.

