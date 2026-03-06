This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Joe Rogan fired back at comedian Steve-O after he falsely stated on Wednesday that Republican politicians are trying to put trans-identifying people in internment camps.

Steve-O said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that he was heartbroken when a trans-identifying person said he could not use the bathroom at work and that politicians want to put them in camps. Rogan disputed these claims, stating that trans-identifying men cannot use the women’s restroom and that there is no movement to put trans-identifying individuals in internment camps.

“I just thought, man, I heard what they had to say about politicians trying to put them in internment camps,” Steve-O said.

“Who’s doing that? What politicians are saying they should be put in internment camps?” Rogan asked. “There might be one kook out there that’s saying that to try and get attention. There’s no movement to try to put transgender people in internment camps. Do you know who’s killed more people than [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] this year? Trans shooters. Do you know the majority of these high school shootings have been transgender people?”

Trans-identifying assailants have been responsible for several high-profile shootings in recent years, including Audrey Hale, a trans-identifying female who killed three students at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2023. A man named Robin Westman, who wrote in his manifesto that he regretted being trans, killed two students and injured 17 others at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WATCH:

Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was in a relationship with his trans-identifying boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, at the time of Kirk’s assassination. He told Twiggs in a text message that he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, a biological male who identified as a female, killed nine people and injured 27 others in one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings on Feb. 12. Van Rootselaar also killed his mother, 11-year-old stepbrother and himself.

Rogan also argued that prohibiting men from women’s facilities protect women, particularly because some men enter these areas because they are turned on by pretending to be women and being surrounded by females.

“When you allow perverts to have this hall pass to go into women’s locker rooms and bathrooms, you can’t say you’re not allowed to use the bathroom where you work. That’s not true. You’re just not allowed to use the women’s room when other women are in there because you’re not a woman,” Rogan said. “And I know you wish you were a woman or whatever is going on, but you’re not. If you’re a woman, talk to most women about this. And unless they’re insanely captured by this woke ideology where they can’t see reality and the fact that perverts are still a real fucking thing.”

WATCH:

Some public places, such as the school district in Loudoun County, Virginia, have defied President Donald Trump’s Title IX enforcement order to protect women’s sports, bathrooms and locker rooms by allowing men into women’s spaces. A girl was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom in Loudoun County by a male student who claimed a transgender identity in 2021.

