This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden was spotted at a restaurant in Virginia on Monday evening looking frail and lost.

Biden greeted patrons as he shuffled into Carbonara, an Italian restaurant in Arlington’s Virginia Square.

Video of Biden shuffling into the restaurant was posted to Carbonara’s social media account.

One patron could be hear shouting, “I miss you!”

WATCH:

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Joe Biden is not well.

In September Joe Biden was spotted with a huge gash on his head as he exited church in Rehoboth Beach over Labor Day Weekend.

A shocking video posted to Instagram by political consultant Fred Karger shows Biden, with a massive wound on his head as he greets people in front of the church.

Biden reportedly underwent skin cancer surgery, according to NBC News.

“Biden’s personal office said he is recovering well from the procedure known as Mohs surgery, which is often used to treat the most common forms of skin cancer. The procedure removes layers of cancerous skin tissue until no more cancerous cells remain,” NBC News reported.

Biden with gash on his head / Fred Karger Instagram

Earlier this year it was reported that 82-year-old Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

According to Biden’s spox, the former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer with the cancer cells spreading to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said in May.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement said.

Biden recently completed his first round of radiation for the prostate cancer.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share