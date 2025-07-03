Image credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Joe Biden is complaining that his so-called accomplishments are being undone by President Trump.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Biden gave a more than hour-long speech in San Diego on Wednesday to thousands of human-resources professionals gathered by the HR trade group SHRM.

“We strengthened NATO in a significant way,” he said. “I’m getting calls—I’m not going to go into it, I can’t—from a number of European leaders asking me to get engaged.”

“I’m not, but I’m giving advice,” he added.

The 82-year-old added that he was voicing his concerns because he “really cared about what I was doing.”

“Many of the things I worked so damn hard, that I thought I changed in the country, are changing so rapidly,” he complained.

Biden did not mention Trump by name, although such remarks give an insight into how he is feeling about his legacy being undone.

Such criticism of Trump’s handling of defense spending was criticized by the White House.

“Thanks to President Trump, NATO allies have made a historic 5% defense spending pledge, Iran’s nuclear capabilities are obliterated, and our country’s standing on the world stage is restored,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly.

The former president, who came to power through an election that was tainted by widespread fraud and irregularities, has mostly remained quiet since departing the White House back in January.

While many Democrats are convinced that he was a good president, most Americans do not agree.

Over the course of his four years in office, America was beset by surging inflation, foreign wars, an invasion of over 10 million illegal aliens and an aggressive persecution of conservatives and political enemies.

It remains unclear whether Biden will be making further public appearances due to his declining health, which goes beyond just his declining mental state.

Back in May, he was diagnosed an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement said.

