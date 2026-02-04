This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with murdering his wife, Linda.

Stevenson was facing a first-degree murder charge in Delaware several weeks after his wife was discovered unresponsive in her living room while police responded to a domestic dispute call on Dec. 28, according to NBC News. The charges came following an “extensive weeks-long investigation” into Linda’s death, authorities said.

Police with the New Castle County Police Department said they attempted to perform life-saving measures on Linda after finding her unconscious upon arrival, according to NBC News. She was soon pronounced dead and her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Stevenson is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay a $500,000 bond, NBC News reported.

Jill Biden married Stevenson in February 1970 while she was a student at the University of Delaware, according to NBC News. Stevenson then opened The Stone Balloon Club near the University of Delaware where prominent musicians, such as Bruce Springsteen and the Allman Brothers, performed.

Jill divorced Stevenson in May 1975 after she had met former President Joe Biden, who she later married in June 1977.

The Office of Joe and Jill Biden did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share