Roughly 80,000 pages of JFK files have finally been released in the form of 1,123 PDF files on the National Archives website, after President Donald Trump announced on Monday that they would be made public.

“So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I’ve instructed my people… lots of different people, [director of national intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow,” Trump said during a visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington.

“You got a lot of reading. I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘just don’t redact, you can’t redact.'”

The files, so far, still point to Lee Harvey Oswald as the culprit. That said, Jefferson Morley, VP of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, said in a statement that it’s still missing a lot of information…

“The first JFK files release of 2025 is an encouraging start. We now have complete versions of approximately a third of the redacted JFK documents held by the National Archives (1,124 of approximately 3,500 documents ). Rampant overclassification of trivial information has been eliminated and there appear to be no redactions, though we have not viewed every document. Seven of ten JFK files held by the Archives and sought by JFK researchers are now in the public record. These long-secret records shed new light on JFK’s mistrust of the CIA, the Castro assassination plots, the surveillance of Oswald in Mexico City, and CIA propaganda operations involving Oswald. The release does not include two thirds of the promised files nor any of 500-plus IRS record, nor any of the 2,400 recently discovered FBI files. Nonetheless, this is most positive news on the declassification of JFK files since the 1990s.”

A few notable findings:

Cuban diplomats initially assumed the CIA killed JFK in order to get revenge on the botched Bay of Pigs invasion.

“If the Yankees or CIA assassinated Kennedy to resume the assault on Cuba, then a third world war would start,” one diplomat said, according to journalist Sean Davis.

In a separate deposition, one American intelligence operative noted that multiple CIA assets connected to a particular CIA agent had been spreading “misinformation” that Cuba was behind the assassination in the immediate wake of JFK’s murder. -Sean Davis, X

This file has CIA, FBI and Secret Service interviews.

Here’s the FBI denying Lee Harvey Oswald was an informant.

And here’s J. Edgar Hoover denying Oswald was an asset, and saying there wasn’t “any scintilla of evidence showing any foreign conspiracy or any domestic conspiracy that culminated in the assassination of President Kennedy.

People are also sharing the below PDF – which contains a claim in the June, 1967 issue of “Ramparts” in which Gary Underhill – a Harvard graduate and former military affairs expert, suggested that “A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination.”

After WWII, Underhill worked as a military correspondent for Life magazine and had intermittent contact with the CIA’s Domestic Contact Service from late 1949 to the mid-1950s, performing occasional “special assignments” rather than being a full-time employee.

Shortly after the JFK assassination, Underhill visited the home of friend Charlene Fitsimmons shortly after the incident – and suggested that Lee Harvey Oswald was a “patsy” set up to take the fall. Underhill also claimed to have insider knowledge of the perpetrators, linking their actions to failed plots against Fidel Castro (possibly referencing CIA operations like Executive Action), and expressed fear for his life, saying he needed to leave the country.

On May 8, 1964, Underhill was found dead in his Washington, D.C., apartment with a gunshot wound behind his left ear, an automatic pistol in his left hand. The D.C. police ruled it a suicide, but the circumstances sparked suspicion among some friends and researchers.

Then there’s this:

Yet...

