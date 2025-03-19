This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Newly released JFK files reveal that a CIA operative who was convinced the agency had killed Kennedy was subsequently found dead 6 months later after a suspicious-looking ‘suicide’.

Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump back in January, the final batch of JFK documents, which runs to around 80,000 pages, has now been released.

The New York Times is reporting that the files offer “few revelations so far.”

However, one particular file concerning the death of CIA operative Gary Underhill has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The file states that, “The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the evening he showed up at the home of friends in New Jersey. He was very agitated.”

“A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination, he confided, and he was afraid for his life and probably would have to leave the country.”

“Less than six months later Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner ruled it suicide.”

According to his friends, Underhill was very disturbed after discovering that a “CIA clique which was carrying on a lucrative racket in gun-running, narcotics and other contraband, and manipulating political intrigue to serve its own ends” had assassinated JFK.

Kennedy allegedly got “wind that something was going on” and was killed before he could “blow the whistle on it.”

Underhill’s friends didn’t take his claims seriously at first, refusing to believe that the CIA could be responsible for killing an American president.

However, their suspicions were raised when the circumstances of Underhill’s subsequent ‘suicide’ 6 months later didn’t make sense.

“His body was found by a writing collaborator, Asher Brynes of the New Republic. He had been shot behind the left ear, and an automatic pistol was under his left side. Odd, says Brynes, because Underhill was right-handed.”

Brynes also wondered why a silencer had been fitted to the pistol, which ensured that neighbors didn’t hear the gunshot.

“Underhill obviously had been dead several days. Garry Underhill’s chilling story is hardly implausible. As a spy apparatus the CIA is honeycombed with self-contained cliques operating without any real central control,” the file states.

