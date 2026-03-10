This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

In a move that is sure to raise eyebrows within Democrat circles, Jesse Jackson Jr. lashed out on former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for hijacking his late father's memorial with not-so-veiled attacks on President Donald Trump.

The son of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, who passed away last month at 84 after a lifetime battling for the marginalized, unloaded during a private service at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, calling out the former presidents for speeches that strayed far from honoring his dad’s uncompromised “prophetic voice.”

“Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” an emotional Jackson Jr. declared. “He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these - those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected — demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people.“

The drama began after Friday’s high-profile public memorial at Chicago’s House of Hope, where Obama delivered a doom-laden rant heavy on division and assaults on democracy, clearly aimed at Trump without dropping the name.

“Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all,” Obama warned. “Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated, and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength. It’s hard to hope in those moments.”

Biden piled on, flat-out declaring the Trump administration shares “none of the values that we have,” while former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump soundly defeated in the 2024 election, couldn’t resist either, bragging that she “predicted a lot about what’s happening right now.”

“I’m not into saying ‘I told you so,’ but we did see it coming,” Harris said. “But what I did not predict is that we would not have Jesse Jackson with us right now to help us get through this.”

Trump, who skipped the service, paid own tribute following Jackson’s death, calling the reverend a “good man” who truly loved people.

Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time: “Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him.”

Then came the zinger... Trump said Jackson played a big role in Obama’s election, without getting credit, and added that the reverend “could not stand” Obama.

“He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences, Jesse will be missed!” he concluded.

