Attorney David Schoen revealed on Thursday what Epstein told him about Donald Trump days before he committed suicide.

On Thursday, business titan Elon Musk and President Donald Trump went after each other with a vengeance very publicly following Musk’s vocal rejection of the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

For several days Elon Musk has made public his disdain for the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump is pushing to cut taxes, cut the trade deficit, keep power away from Democrats, and bring jobs to America.

Today, tension between Trump and Elon Musk boiled over after the President responded to Elon’s trashing of the Big Beautiful Bill and its spending levels, sparking a very public feud between the two business giants.

Things really went off the rails when Elon Musk accused President Trump of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Elon followed up the tweet with “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

But Elon was not done yet. Musk later tweeted out video of President Trump speaking with Jeffrey Epstein at a Nar-a-Lago party in 1992 with NFL cheerleaders.

On Thursday evening, Attorney David Schoen went public and revealed what Jeffrey Epstein told him about Donald Trump before his death in August 2019.

According to Schoen, who led Epstein's defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died.

Schoen says, "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!"

Schoen then followed up that tweet on X with a retweet of Roger Stone, adding, "I can tell you unequivocally as someone who would know that President Trump never did anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein."

This makes complete sense. If Trump's was involved in the Epstein scandal the deep state would have leaked it all over the internet years ago.

