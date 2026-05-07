This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A federal judge on Wednesday unsealed a purported suicide note attributed to Jeffrey Epstein, written before his first reported incident in July 2019 and discovered by his then-cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, tucked inside a graphic novel.

The undated, unsigned document - released as part of Tartaglione’s unrelated criminal case docket - contains lines such as “They investigated me for month - found NOTHING!!!“ and references to saying goodbye. It has been kept under seal for nearly seven years.

“They investigated me for months. Found NOTHING!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do- Bust out cryin!! NO FUN--NOT WORTH IT!!”

The note’s release comes amid a flood of Epstein-related document dumps in 2025–2026, yet it does little to quiet the persistent, deeply unsettling questions about how Epstein actually died on August 10, 2019, inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan. Official ruling: suicide by hanging. Public consensus, reinforced by every major new tranche of files: something about that story has never added up - and the weirdness only multiplies with each disclosure.

The Official Timeline vs. Reality on the Ground

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 6:30 a.m. on August 10, 2019. Attorney General William Barr immediately called it an “apparent suicide.” The medical examiner ruled it a hanging. Case closed - or so the government insisted.

The facts on the ground were different:

Less than three weeks earlier, on July 23, Epstein had been found semi-conscious with an orange cloth tied around his neck. He was placed on suicide watch for barely 31 hours before being removed, despite a psychologist’s note that he “needs a cellmate” for safety.

On August 9, his cellmate was transferred out with no replacement - in direct violation of standing orders sent to more than 70 staff members.

Hours before his death, Epstein was allowed a 20-minute unmonitored phone call from the SHU shower area using a non-inmate phone line, violating every Bureau of Prisons protocol. Logs omitted the call entirely.

His cell contained a hoard of extra linens and blankets - material explicitly prohibited because it can be fashioned into nooses. No required cell search occurred that day.

Then there’s this...

When jail officials asked Mr. Epstein about red marks on his neck after the incident in July, he first said that Mr. Tartaglione had attacked him and that he was not suicidal. Mr. Tartaglione has long denied assaulting Mr. Epstein, who later told jail officials he “never had any issues” with his cellmate. Mr. Tartaglione said he gave the note to his lawyers because he believed it could have been helpful if Mr. Epstein continued to claim that he had tried to hurt him. Mr. Tartaglione was convicted in 2023 and is now serving four life sentences. He has maintained his innocence and has appealed his conviction. -NYT

Then came the night itself.

The Orange Shape, the Missing Noose, and the Sleeping Guards

Newly released footage and DOJ admissions confirm that at approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 9, an “orange-colored shape” moved up the L Tier staircase toward Epstein’s isolated, locked tier. The observation log initially described it as possibly “an inmate escorted up.” The DOJ’s Office of Inspector General later called it an unidentified corrections officer carrying orange “linen or bedding.” Officers on duty insisted no linen exchange happened that night. Forensic video experts reviewing the pixelated clip concluded it was far more likely a person in an orange jumpsuit.

No one was supposed to have access. The tier was supposed to be under constant visual monitoring. Instead, guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas - both later fired - falsified more than 75 entries on count sheets and round logs. They were asleep or idle for hours. Required 30-minute checks were never performed after roughly 10:40 p.m. Noel had googled “Latest Epstein jail” at 5:42 a.m. and 5:52 a.m. the morning Epstein was found; she had also made multiple large cash deposits in the preceding months.

This illustration shows a path from the entrance to the Special Housing Unit common area to the stairs leading up to Epstein’s cell. Only a narrow portion of the staircase could be seen in video released by federal officials. CBS News

The ligature itself - the actual noose - has never been properly accounted for. Guards gave conflicting statements about removing it. One collected item was later ruled not to be the ligature used. It simply vanished from the official record.

Autopsy Oddities That Still Haunt the Case

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, hired by Epstein’s brother Mark, examined the autopsy photos and reached a stark conclusion: the neck fractures (bilateral thyroid cartilage plus left hyoid) were “more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation” than suicidal hanging.

He noted he had reviewed over a thousand jail hangings and had never seen three fractures like these in a suicide.

Additional red flags from the released medical files and autopsy:

Epstein’s prostate was described as enlarged - yet prison and prior medical records indicated he had undergone a radical prostatectomy years earlier.

A documented 6 cm lipoma in the left supraclavicular fossa (visible on multiple prior MRIs) was never mentioned in the neck dissection.

Differences in ear shape, nose contour, and other features between the body and known Epstein photographs have fueled persistent body-swap speculation.

Ruptured capillaries in the eyes and other trauma patterns aligned more closely with manual strangulation.

The cell was never treated as a crime scene. No fingerprints were lifted from the ligature area. No fabric analysis was performed on the actual material used.

Post-Death Shredding and the 4Chan Anomaly

Less than a week after Epstein’s body was removed, MCC staff conducted a frantic shredding operation. An inmate ordered to help dispose of the bags later told investigators he had “never seen this amount of bags of shredded documents.” A corrections officer called the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on August 16, 2019, reporting the suspicious volume. Count slips for all dates prior to August 10 were later reported “missing” when requested by prosecutors.

Separately, a 4Chan post appeared 38 minutes before the official announcement of Epstein’s death, claiming he had been “switched out.” The FBI subpoenaed Apple, AT&T, and others in connection with the post.

Meanwhile in January, the DOJ released roughly three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos. Additional tranches followed. A July 2025 joint DOJ-FBI memo declared there was “no vast human trafficking or sexual blackmail network,” no client list, and definitively ruled the death a suicide. Yet the same files contain inmate testimony of guards saying “Dudes, you killed that dude” and “If he is dead, we’re going to cover it up,” plus references to “Miss Noel killed Jeffrey.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed guard Tova Noel in March 2026. FBI officers have gone on record raising alarms about document destruction and potential obstruction. ZeroHedge’s March 2026 coverage documented how the cover-up suspicions have only deepened with each new release.

Bottom line - Epstein had dirt on some of the most powerful people in the world. He died in federal custody under circumstances that read like a textbook case of how not to run a high-profile prisoner’s watch. Cameras failed at the exact moment they were needed. Guards falsified records. Evidence disappeared. Documents were shredded while investigators watched. A mysterious orange figure moved through restricted space. The noose vanished. The autopsy doesn’t match the medical history. And now, in May 2026, we finally see a suicide note from weeks earlier - a note that says “they investigated me for a month and found NOTHING.”

This whole thing has been a joke from the beginning...

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