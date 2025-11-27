This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro of the District of Columbia said during a Thursday press conference that two West Virginia National Guardsmen shot in Washington had been “sworn in” less than 24 hours before they were attacked.

The National Guardsmen, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe and 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, were allegedly shot with a Smith and Wesson revolver at the Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C., roughly a mile from the White House by Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Pirro’s office confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that Beckstrom and Wolfe had been deputized by the United States Marshals Service Tuesday.

“I also want to say that both Sarah and Andrew, I believe, were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington,” Pirro said.

Pirro’s office referred the DCNF to the Marshals Service for more details . The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Lakanwal allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar!” before opening fire on the National Guardsmen, journalist Julio Rojas reported. One National Guardsman at the location stabbed Lakanwal with a pocketknife, while another fired multiple shots that struck the suspected gunman, according to Rojas.

Lakanwal arrived in the United States shortly after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, where he worked with the CIA and other government agencies in Kandahar Province.

National Guard troops deployed to the District after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Aug. 11 after Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer Edward Coristine, known by the moniker “Big Balls,” was injured when he tried to assist the victim of a carjacking.

