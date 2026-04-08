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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Reagan Reese

Vice President JD Vance’s new anti-fraud task force has identified nearly $6.3 billion in government contracts that are going to potentially fraudulent businesses, the Daily Caller learned early Wednesday.

The task force, alongside the General Services Administration (GSA), are beginning to send out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent, administration officials told the Caller. There were 895 contracts given to 392 businesses for a total of $6.3 billion, the officials explained, with $3 billion still left to be rewarded.

The businesses will have 30 days to prove to the task force that they have a physical address and are legitimate. The letters will come from the executive director of the anti-fraud task force Scott Brady and GSA Commissioner Edward Forst, who one senior administration official said has been instrumental in helping identify the potential fraudulent contracts.

A bulk of the contracts were awarded under the Biden administration, a senior administration official told the Caller.

“The fact that these taxpayer dollars went out without verifying if the contractors and vendors were even real or lawful businesses is a disgrace and yet another example of how the previous administration flouted basic anti-fraud guardrails,” a senior White House official told the Caller.

The task force was created shortly after YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed nearly a dozen Somali-run daycare centers in Minnesota that were not actually providing services.

Vance and his new team convened for the first time March 27. Colin McDonald, the assistant attorney general for National Fraud Enforcement, was sworn in April 1.

“The Vice President’s task force will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for fraud. If fraudsters are robbing hardworking Americans of their tax dollars and services, we will find them,” a spokesperson for the vice president told the Daily Caller in a statement.

The vice president previously said the task force will also be investigating Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar for alleged immigration fraud.

“So we actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” the vice president told conservative personality Benny Johnson in an interview. “And I talked to [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller about this actually recently. We’re trying to look at what the remedies are.”

“That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out is what are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate her? How do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?” he added. “There’s a related issue, Benny, which is she has been at the center of a lot of the worst fraudsters in the Somali community.”

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