This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

In the aftermath of the senseless massacre at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where a transgender shooter gunned down two innocent children and wounded 17 others during a school Mass, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, like many other liberals, chose to lash out at those offering prayers for the victims.

Vice President JD Vance wasn’t having it, however, and delivered a spot-on response to the left’s disdain for faith in times of tragedy.

On Wednesday, transgender lunatic Robert Paul Westman, 23, fired through the church’s stained-glass windows, targeting the innocent children and parishioners inside.

As Americans, and especially Catholics, grappled with the horror, Psaki took to MSNBC in a tearful rant, declaring that “prayer is not freaking enough” to address mass shootings. She, of course, pushed for more gun control while dismissing the power of prayer.

Psaki also bashed prayer in a post on X, writing, “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

On Thursday, Vance took to X to respond to the former White House press secretary with a powerful defense of faith.

“We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action,” Vance wrote.

“Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”

Psaki is an utter hypocrite. She typed this on June 14, 2017

Prayer isn’t the problem, it’s part of the solution.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families.

The FBI is investigating the attack as domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

