This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Bill Kristol, Pro-Iraq war chickenhawk neocon, Trump hater and all around detestable gremlin, was handed his own rear end by Vice President JD Vance after Kristol asked for his thoughts on President Trump posting a joke image of himself as the Pope.

This all started last week when Trump joked that he’d be the best candidate for the next Pope.

Then people started making memes…

And then Trump reposted one.

Kristol, acting on behalf of all the execrable people in the world, attempted to needle Vance over the post, whining “Hey, JD Vance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father?”

Oh, ask and you shall receive Bill…

Holy Popemobile Robin.

Yes, as it turns out shit posting a meme is not as bad as being intimately involved in starting a brutal war based on complete lies that ends up killing a million people.

There are plenty of other reasons the dark Kristol should sit this one out.

This week, the holier than thou left are morally outraged over Trump ‘disrespecting’ the death of the Pope by posting a joke image.

Yet, the week before last, before his body was even cold, they were literally accusing Vance of murdering the Pontiff.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share