This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

James O’Keefe was served with a restraining order while he was livestreaming at his West Palm Beach, Florida, headquarters on Tuesday.

On Monday, a law enforcement officer showed up to the O’Keefe Media Group headquarters looking for James.

“Police showed up at my office looking for me,” James O’Keefe said on Monday.

“We don’t know what this is about,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff came back to the OMG headquarters and served James with a domestic violence restraining order.

The domestic violence restraining order was from Matthew Tyrmand, a former Project Veritas board member.

“Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department just served me with a domestic violence restraining order from Matthew Tyrmand. The former board member from Project Veritas who said he wants to murder me,” James O’Keefe said.

“Despite admitting multiple times on hidden camera wanting me dead, Matthew Tyrmand filed a restraining order against ME in Miami Dade County,” O’Keefe said.

“Saying such things as: “I would kill him [O’Keefe]. Because he is one of the most evil people I’ve ever known.,”” he said.

“He even shot up my book with rifle bullets through my heart on the cover. The audacity of evil has no bounds,” O’Keefe said.

WATCH:

Here is the restraining order:

Recall that PV removed founder James O’Keefe as Chairman of the Project Veritas board back in February 2023.

Since 2023, James has been fighting to gain control over his Project Veritas. In the meantime, James started a new business O’Keefe Media Group and it has quickly grown into another successful media venture.

Last month James O’Keefe honey-trapped Matthew Tyrmand at a restaurant.

During the encounter in Miami Beach that was recorded by camera, Tyrmand ‘admitted’ to being an FBI-Southern District of New York (SDNY) informant.

WATCH:

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