Guest post by Cristina Laila

The O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday released never-before-seen footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s Island library.

The library was full of bizarre statues, unusual objects and even cryptic messages left by Epstein.

Many of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were committed on his private island Little St. James in the Caribbean.

James O’Keefe said the cryptic messages written on a chalkboard were likely left by Epstein. The words included “Power,” “Deception,” “Mirror in Face” and “Dank Brain.”

“Handwriting analysis reveals strong similarities between these markings and the note recovered from Epstein’s prison cell, prior to his death,” O’Keefe said.

WATCH:

On Tuesday, the O’Keefe Media Group released video showing a creepy image of a baby in a sink holding a phallic toy near Epstein’s kitchen table.

WATCH:

The O’Keefe Media Group last Wednesday released explosive undercover video of John Bryan, a royal family advisor, exposing Prince Andrew’s sexual relations with minors and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

WATCH:

Last year The Gateway Pundit obtained photos of young girls on Epstein’s property on Little Saint James, US Virgin Islands dubbed “pedo island.”

Some of the photos of Epstein’s island were released in 2022. Some of the previously redacted photos were unredacted and released last year.

photo unsealed by SDNY and obtained by The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit also obtained Epstein documents that revealed Prince Andrew’s close ties to the deceased pedophile.

Click here to read how Epstein victims described how Prince Andrew sexually assaulted them.

