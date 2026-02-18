This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

James O’Keefe went undercover as a Muslim in Stockholm, Sweden to infiltrate Antifa.

O’Keefe linked up with local Swedish citizen journalist Christian Peterson and entered some of Stockholm’s most dangerous neighborhoods taken over by Islam.

“Disguised as a Muslim in Stockholm, I gained access to areas journalists and tourists are rarely allowed to enter. Revealing how activist networks like ‘ANTIFA’ organize and operate,” O’Keefe said.

“We went to Riks headquarters in Stockholm, an alternative media organization labeled a national security threat by Swedish officials. Citizen Journalist Christian Peterson guided me through some of Stockholm’s most dangerous neighborhoods,” O’Keefe said.

“I was able to get inside ‘Cyklopen’, an ANTIFA Headquarters, by posing as a Muslim. I was welcomed inside and was given a tour inside the building. They could not turn me away because I said I was a Muslim,” he said.

“Moments after we entered, the heavy iron door shut behind us. Carrying a hidden camera, my team and I grew nervous as the members said they needed to determine whether we were committed to the cause before granting further access —ANTIFA symbols appeared throughout the building,” he said.

Members of ‘Cyklopen’ took O’Keefe on a tour of their ‘cultural house.’

“F*ck ICE,” James said in an effort to blend in with the leftists.

On the second story, one of the ‘Cyklopen’ members confronted James and asked him if he would be down for the cause.

