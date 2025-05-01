Image credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

James O’Keefe, the fearless journalist who rocked the political establishment with undercover exposés of ACORN, Planned Parenthood, and Big Tech, has just released a cryptic and chilling message that’s raising alarms across social media.

In a video posted to X, O’Keefe appeared visibly shaken as he stated, “I’m going dark. I’m not suicidal. Pray for me. This one scares me, guys.” The message was accompanied by the ominous caption: “T-minus seven days.”

“T-minus seven days” is a countdown expression that means seven days remain until a specific event occurs.

WATCH:

While O’Keefe has not revealed exactly what is coming, The Gateway Pundit previously reported that he is preparing to drop the biggest story of his career—something involving massive government corruption and potentially tens of billions of dollars in fraud.

James O’Keefe of the O’Keefe Media Group said he is dropping a massive bombshell within the next month or so.

O’Keefe said what he is releasing is bigger than his work exposing ACORN.

“This is ACORN 2.0? Or is it bigger?” podcast host Benny Johnson asked O’Keefe.

James O’Keefe said it’s much bigger.

“No, it’s much bigger because we’re talking about corrupt government… Billions of dollars – tens of billions… stay tuned,” O’Keefe said.

“I have these people breaking the law,” O’Keefe said.

WATCH:

James O’Keefe also said there is more to come on Epstein.

“I think it’s time for the citizen journalists to release more on Epstein. If they’re going to kill us, they’ll have to kill us all. Coming soon…” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe’s cryptic warning comes as he continues a very public battle against Project Veritas board member Matthew Tyrmand — the man O’Keefe says orchestrated his ouster from the organization he founded.

Here’s the tweet from O’Keefe:

This is Matthew Tyrmand. He is the board member who fired me from Project Veritas. While few may know who he is, that’s about to change soon. We’ve obtained new evidence about what happened. He knows what he did. That’s why he sends pornographic, unhinged messages to me on a weekly basis. That’s why one message was a picture of me nailed to a Crucifix. That’s why he posted private medical records and intimate texts of employees loved ones who he wanted to harm. The messages were obtained from devices of employees. That’s why he said he wanted to “carve out James heart and eat it in front of him.” This man is afraid because he has been subpoenaed. He has much to hide. He will be brought to justice, so help me God. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share