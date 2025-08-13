Image credit: Paul Morigi Photography, Flickr

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Internal FBI memos delivered to Congress this week by Bureau Director Kash Patel exposed former FBI Director James Comey’s process of sharing classified intelligence with media outlets such as the New York Times.

Journalists John Solomon and Jerry Dunleavy published an article on Tuesday detailing the memos, explaining Comey used a conduit to leak secret information to the media in order to shape the phony Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Newly declassified documents show that Comey ordered the FBI to “assist the New York Times” in writing articles.

Author and podcaster Jon Herold wrote on 𝕏, “Newly declassified documents show that Comey ordered the FBI to ‘assist the New York Times’ in the writing of one of their articles. ‘As part of the FBI’s assistance, FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were interviewed by the New York Times.'”

Joining Hannity on Fox News, Solomon summed up his article by telling viewers Comey intentionally avoided using the FBI press office and leaked info to the press in order to “sully Donald Trump’s reputation.”

Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman told the FBI he was often contacted by Comey who instructed him to pass along classified information to Times reporter Michael Schmidt.

When Fox anchor Sean Hannity asked if he believes there could be legal consequences for Comey regarding the media collusion, Solomon said Attorney General Pam Bondi may soon have the ex-FBI director and other “hauled before the grand jury.”

He also noted the statute of limitations for sharing classified information is typically five years, but that it’s extended to ten years if the culprit did so “willing and knowing,” which clearly describes Comey’s actions.

Earlier this week, Solomon covered Democrat Senator Adam Schiff (Calif.) personally approving the leaking of classified information in order to frame President Donald Trump as an alleged Russian colluder.

