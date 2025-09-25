This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Finally.

With just days to go until the statute of limitations ran out, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two of three counts sought by prosecutors - one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice - just days after President Donald Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey.

The charges against Comey are a long-overdue escalation in what Trump’s liberal critics have described as a campaign of retribution by Trump to use the powers of the federal government to enact revenge against those he believes have wronged him. Others, have pointed out that Trump is merely doing to his opponents what they repeatedly tried to do to him.

The charges follow Trump’s decision to oust U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, who had reportedly refused to bring cases against Comey, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, after Trump appointed him to lead the office. Trump then immediately moved to install Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney, to lead the office.

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, Trump said Halligan was being appointed to the office to “get things moving,” after attacking Siebert for his resistance to bring what Trump described as a “GREAT CASE.”

“Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” Trump said.

Comey, who was fired by Trump during Trump’s first term over the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and its ties to Russia - which as everyone knows by now was one giant hoax - has been a vocal critic of what he says are Trump’s efforts to politicize the justice system. Comey proceeded to leak the ongoing case to the NYT and to weaponize not only the deep state but the entire liberal press against the president.

That argument is now likely to be central to Comey’s defense in his criminal case, which could prove to be a highly consequential test for both the Justice Department and the federal judiciary.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

DoJ to Investigate Soros Foundation

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The news cycle for dark-money, billionaire-funded NGOs is about to get optically displeasing for the Democratic Party and its elitist donor class, who have bankrolled what we consider the “protest-industrial complex.”

For years, these leftist billionaire-backed nonprofits have waged an all-out war against President Trump and his MAGA base, funding and facilitating nonstop leftist “color revolution” operations, propping up extremist movements, indoctrinating kids with toxic woke ideology and turning them into revolutionaries, and amplifying a decade of dangerous rhetoric that smeared MAGA as “fascists” and “Nazis.” These leftist, or Marxists, also fueled nation-killing agendas like DEI and criminal and social-justice reforms, which have proven disastrous for the longevity of the country.

A new report from The New York Times shows the Trump administration is preparing to investigate dark-money-funded NGOs that operate in the shadows, with the ultimate goal of not only destroying President Trump and MAGA, but also driving capitalism to collapse and ensuring the nation as we know it today no longer exists in the next decade.

NYT said a senior Justice Department official directed at least six U.S. attorneys’ offices to prepare investigative plans targeting the Open Society Foundations (OSF), bankrolled by radical leftist billionaire Democratic donor George Soros - now his leftist son, Alex, runs operations.

NYT’s report comes after the Capital Research Center, a think tank that tracks foundations, charities, and other nonprofits, released a report last week detailing an explosive revelation: OSF “gave $80 million to pro-terror groups.”

Let’s take a step back to understand that cracks were already rapidly forming across the NGO world shortly after the Trump administration nuked the United States Agency for International Development. Then came domestic terrorist operations by far-left groups that burned Tesla showrooms and vehicles nationwide. At the time, we focused on the Gates Foundation that funded the Arabella network that plowed millions into ‘No Kings’ protests (read report). These protests ultimately failed but were color revolution-style operations aimed at influencing public opinion polls and promoting regime change in Washington. This is the same bullshit strategy U.S. intelligence agencies use overseas.

More context here:

Then came revelations late in the summer, via a NYT report, that the Gates Foundation had severed ties with the Arabella dark-money network. And for good reason: the foundation likely realized that money funneled into the Arabella network would only strengthen Trump’s push to launch investigations into the NGO world (deep state/parallel government). And that’s precisely what might have happened.

Late summer arrived when Trump, out of the blue, began blasting Soros on Truth Social: he “should be charged with RICO because they support violent protests.” Trump was likely referring to anti-ICE and Tesla takedown protests earlier in the year.

Shortly after, a series of leftist violence erupted - from the transgender shooter who stormed a church in Minneapolis, to the leftist with a transgender boyfriend suspected in the Kirk political assassination, to Wednesday’s ICE attack in Texas by a far-left radical, which merely activated the Trump administration into launching war against the radical left that has been fueling this chaos and the rise in far-left militancy for years, something even the The Atlantic admitted this week as major problem.

This rise in far-left militancy prompted the White House to go on the offensive...

The investigations won’t stop with Soros.

Even before this madness, we noted:

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson describes the rise in far militancy as “nihilistic accelerationism“ suggesting that “Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with “movement lawyers” fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses.”

Marxist-aligned groups operating across America to subvert the nation and collapse capitalism are already “planning war against fascists.”

And guess who created a target profile on the so-called “fascists”?

All coordinated.

The Democratic Party is following a playbook straight out of the Communist Party.

A trip down memory lane.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving full steam ahead to neutralize radical leftists and their NGOs that sow chaos - a crackdown that will extend well beyond Soros and likely include Roy Singham in China, as well as PFLP, Samidoun, and leftist American dynasty families and their nonprofits. Americans remember who funded the BLM riots that destroyed their businesses and cities. Accountability is coming.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share