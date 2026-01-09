This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The American people are demanding accountability, but the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi is still dragging its feet.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is publicly blasting the Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi after investigative reporter Catherine Herridge highlighted a viral chart circulating on X that exposes a jaw-dropping lack of accountability — zero arrests tied to some of the biggest political scandals of the last decade.

The chart lays out a long list of scandals that dominated headlines for years, from the Russia collusion narrative and Benghazi to election fraud and the Biden autopen scandal, and they all share the same outcome: zero arrests.

During an interview on “Straight to the Point” with Catherine Herridge, the veteran journalist confronted Comer with the chart and asked whether this is what “accountability” now looks like in Washington.

Catherine Herridge:

I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of the comments on X. This is a very popular chart on X. It says zero arrests for some scandals that are very important to Republicans. Is that what accountability looks like? James Comer:

That’s the biggest complaint of every Republican on the House Oversight Committee: there haven’t been enough arrests. Now, some of those issues—I don’t know—it’s going to be hard to arrest people.

Comer pointed directly to the Biden autopen scandal, which House Oversight investigators say may invalidate a sweeping set of pardons and executive orders issued during the final year of the Biden administration.

After the Oversight Committee released its findings, Donald Trump declared in December that all documents, executive orders, and contracts signed by Joe Biden’s autopen are “hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect.” But Comer says the DOJ has done nothing to formally move the issue into court.

James Comer:

Now, President Trump—after we issued our report—said he was going to declare them null and void. But I don’t believe the paperwork has ever been done, and you’re still going to have to go to court for that. Our congressional investigation will serve as the basis to uphold the declaration of those pardons and executive orders being declared null and void. Someone from the Department of Justice just has to take it to court.

Herridge pressed Comer on whether anyone at DOJ has acted at all.

“So someone from the Justice Department has not picked up the ball yet?” she asked. “It appears that way,” Comer replied.

WATCH:

Republicans say the viral chart perfectly captures what millions of Americans already believe: aggressive prosecutions when it comes to Trump and conservatives, and endless delays or outright silence when it comes to Democrats and entrenched bureaucrats.

Despite documented investigations, sworn testimony, and congressional findings, the DOJ under Bondi has yet to initiate court action on the autopen issue or deliver accountability on a long list of high-profile scandals.

For now, the scoreboard remains unchanged: zero arrests.

Now it’s time for AG Bondi to step up and deliver the arrests America deserves!

