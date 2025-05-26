Image credit: Andrew Leyden, Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

The much-maligned new Jake Tapper book has perhaps uncovered some bombshell information regarding who was really calling the shots while Joe Biden occupied the White House.

As The New York Post reported, Liberal journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, the authors of “Original Sin,” allege that a small group of Biden officials and family members were running the country like a Soviet-style system. At the same time, Biden pretended to be the president.

During an interview with PBS’s “Washington Week” on Friday, Thompson said that these officials were called the Politburo inside the White House.

“In terms of who was running the White House, it’s a small group of people that have been around,” Thompson explained. “Some people within the administration called them the Politburo. “That’s the term we used in the book.”

This ‘Politburo’ included White House senior adviser Mike Donilon, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Bruce Reed, Biden’s wife Jill, and Hunter Biden. Yes, Hunter was supposedly calling some of the shots for America.

“Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board,” one source familiar with the inner workings of the White House told Tapper and Thompson.

According to the authors, White House ex-chief of staff Ron Klain also occasionally helped the ‘Politburo’.

As The New York Post notes, these individuals had so much power that they would make key economic decisions for the country without consulting actual elected Biden officials.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this before, with so few people having so much power,” one unnamed cabinet secretary fumed to Tapper and Thompson. “They would make huge economic decisions without calling (Treasury) Secretary Yellen.”

In other news that will surprise precisely no TGP readers, the five members of the ‘Politburo’ saw Biden’s age as merely a political vulnerability, not an actual crisis.

Moreover, according to Tapper and Thompson, Jill, Hunter, and Donilon viewed Biden as a candidate who could run on multiple policy victories, entitling them to a second term ruling America.

The one question that needs to be answered, and the authors fail to address, is which one of the five actually signed all those pardons for Joe Biden? As The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported, the scandal has exploded to the point that both the White House and Congress are now investigating.

If Tapper and Thompson’s information is accurate (and some of it probably is), it is a disgrace that the authors waited until now to tell the public instead of blowing the whistle years ago. But they instead put profit over patriotism.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share