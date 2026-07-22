This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

As the Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, thousands of non-citizen voters were discovered in New Jersey, allegedly due to a software error.

This is one of those problems that Democrats assure us never happens. It’s one of the main reasons that conservatives want congress to pass the SAVE America Act.

Over on CNN, Jake Tapper responded to the news today by saying that this is ‘not good news for Democrats.’

How about the country, Jake?

This is a window into the minds of people in our media. Note that this is Jake Tapper’s first thought. His first concern is what is or is not good news for Democrats, because that’s who Jake cares about most.

See the video below:

Jake Tapper has repeatedly brushed off any and all of the concerns from Trump and other conservatives about voter fraud and election integrity.

Now would have been a perfect time for him to admit that he has been wrong about this, but he seems incapable of doing that.

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