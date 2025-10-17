This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith has been criminally referred to the Justice Department for a misconduct investigation and possible disbarment.

After publicly stating she was going to take action, Senator Marsha Blackburn on Friday sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi criminally referring Jack Smith to the DOJ for prosecution and disbarment.

Blackburn demanded that the DOJ take action after it was revealed that Jack Smith spied on several GOP Senators.

Joe Biden’s FBI – and later Jack Smith – spied on eight Republican Senators during the ‘Arctic Frost’ investigation into January 6.

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson earlier this year released new records detailing the FBI and DOJ’s sweeping investigation that formed the basis of Jack Smith’s DC case against President Trump.

Grassley and Johnson previously blew the lid off another sham investigation orchestrated by Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice and compromised FBI.

According to the documents released earlier this year, the FBI and DOJ weaponized their power to target President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and their allies through a probe dubbed “Arctic Frost.”

“Operation Arctic Frost” was a taxpayer-funded witch hunt launched in April 2022 that seized government-issued cell phones belonging to Trump and Pence while conducting a barrage of interviews across the country.

Jack Smith tracked private phone calls of eight GOP Senators.

Here’s the list:

The New York Post reported:

Former special counsel Jack Smith was referred to the Department of Justice office that deals with professional misconduct — as well as for disbarment by two state panels — following “deeply disturbing revelations” that he surreptitiously obtained congressional Republicans’ call logs. A Friday letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) accused former President Joe Biden’s DOJ of having “spied on duly elected members of Congress” and demanding that Smith be investigated by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility. “As part of Jack Smith’s weaponized witch hunt, the Biden DOJ issued subpoenas to several telecommunications companies in 2023 regarding our cell phone records, gaining access to the time, recipient, duration, and location of calls placed on our devices from January 4, 2021, to January 7, 2021,” Blackburn and the other lawmakers said. “We have yet to learn of any legal predicate for the Biden Department of Justice issuing subpoenas to obtain these cell phone records,” added the GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.). The elected officials also accused Smith — whose eventual federal cases against Trump received materials from the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” probe — of having infringed on the constitutional rights of elected officials and “trampled on this separation of powers principle that underlies our system of government.”

The FBI took action against three FBI officials who worked for Jack Smith, firing two, after it was revealed that Biden’s FBI – and Jack Smith – spied on several Republican Senators.

According to NBC News, one of the fired FBI agents was months away from retirement.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share