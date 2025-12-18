This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Dan Bongino on Wednesday confirmed he is resigning from the FBI.

Bongino said he will be leaving the FBI in January.

Full statement on X:

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Shortly before Bongino made his official announcement, President Trump appeared to confirm Bongino’s departure from the FBI in remarks to reporters.

“Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said of Bongino.

WATCH:

Bongino announced his resignation just weeks after Brian Cole of Virginia was arrested for planting pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC on January 5, 2021.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement on Bongino’s resignation.

“Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that’s only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America,” Patel said.

“He not only completed his mission – he far exceeded it. We will miss him but I’m thankful he accepted the call to serve. Our country is better and safer for it,” Patel added.

