Guest post by Reagan Reese

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is still up and running, despite recent reports stating the agency had quietly been disbanded, an administration official told the Daily Caller.

Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Scott Kupor said at a recent event that DOGE as a “centralized entity” no longer exists, Reuters reported Sunday. An administration official told the Caller that DOGE is still an operational agency that will continue to execute on its mission until May 2026.

The central office of DOGE continues to have a staff that is assisting with agency projects, the administration official added to the Caller.

Some of those projects include, “improving VA appointment management with integrated scheduling, check-ins, notification and after-visit support”; “advancing responsible AI government-wide through partnership with GSA”; “transforming the non-immigrant visa process to support Olympic and World Cup travel with a more reliable, adaptable digital platform”; and “supporting 18 million students by modernizing the FAFSA system and implementing major student loan and Pell Grant changes.”

Reuters originally reported that DOGE no longer existed and OPM absorbed most of its functions. DOGE’s X account responded to the report and called it false. Acting Administrator to DOGE Amy Gleason posted on LinkedIn further confirmation that the central office is open.

In addition to an administration official pushing back on the claim that DOGE had closed its doors, two senior administration officials told the Caller that the agency’s work has always been largely handled by different elements of the federal government while still having a central office.

In the months since Tesla CEO Elon Musk left the agency, the policy prerogatives of DOGE that were set by President Donald Trump have been picked up by appropriate agencies and remain a mission of the administration, one of those two senior officials told the Caller. OPM has always been the workforce hub while the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) continues its role with budgeting and deregulation, the official added to the Caller.

The other senior official told the Caller that DOGE has always been rather decentralized and refers more to a group of people throughout the administration focused on cutting waste rather than a specific office.

Speaking on the DOGE staff, one of the senior administration officials told the Caller that many people who were working with DOGE were designated by their agency to do that work but were not strictly an employee of the DOGE agency. Of the few people who originally worked for DOGE, some have been absorbed by different agencies, like the Department of War, to be part of an in-house DOGE team.

Kupor said in an X post that Reuters had spliced up his words, adding that the “truth” was that DOGE no longer had centralized leadership under the U.S. DOGE Service — which was renamed through a Trump executive order to create the new project — and that the spirit of DOGE was still alive in the administration.

An administration official told the Caller that the U.S. DOGE Service continues to have a central office and staff and that is helping boost the modernization efforts of the agencies.

While still alive, one senior administration official did tell the Caller things have changed since DOGE lost its leader, Musk.

DOGE has not had much power or influence as a centralized entity since Musk and Steve Davis (DOGE’s operation lead) left, the official told the Caller. The source explained that this in part is because Musk had cabinet-level power and direct president recourse. Upon departure, no one filled Musk’s role, leaving the agency with less prominence, the official told the Caller.

Regardless of size of office or staff, one senior administration official told the Caller that the first 100 days set DOGE up to be impactful throughout the rest of Trump’s term.

“I think DOGE was about setting the expectation of control in the agencies, giving energy, the shock and awe and opening the Overton window to other policy changes … we can now fire lots of people, cut grants, we have a lot of these tools available to us, legally vindicated in many cases and also the public space to do more moderate reforms with a different public consciousness,” the official said.

“Can you imagine if in [the first Trump administration] we said we wanted to do layoffs or terminate tons of grants for agency priorities?” the official added. “We all owe Elon and DOGE an immense amount of thanks for that.”

