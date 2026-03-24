This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Illinois Democrat billionaire Governor JB Pritzker has once again exposed the deadly hypocrisy of sanctuary state politics. While he made a high-profile trip to Minnesota in late January to place flowers at a memorial for two Americans shot during ICE protests, he has uttered not one single word about the brutal murder of 18-year-old Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman in his own state.

Gorman, a bright young woman from Yorktown Heights, New York, was walking with friends along Lake Michigan near Tobey Prinz Beach around 1:30 a.m. on March 19 when Venezuelan migrant José Medina-Medina, dressed in black and wearing a face mask, approached the group and shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack was seemingly completely random, making it all the worse and highlighting how insane maniac illegals have not only been allowed into the country, but have been allowed to stay, even after being caught committing other crimes.

Medina-Medina was first caught by U.S. Border Patrol in May 2023 and released into the country under the Biden administration. Just weeks later, he was arrested for shoplifting in Chicago—and released again. Now he sits in custody facing first-degree murder charges.

Yet another young American girl is dead for absolutely no reason, killed by a yet another scum of the Earth demon that should have been rotting in a prison somewhere in South America years ago.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis laid it out plainly: “Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life… She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder.”

Gorman’s devastated parents, Thomas and Jessica Gorman, issued a statement demanding justice: “Our beloved daughter, Sheridan, was taken from us this morning in Chicago… This was murder. Sheridan was the light of our lives. She made people feel seen, safe, and loved simply by being who she was… She lived her faith with kindness, compassion, and joy, and she loved her family and friends deeply… We trusted that she would be safe. That trust was broken. Someone made a deliberate choice that stole our daughter and forever changed our family… We won’t stop fighting until the person responsible for Gorman’s death is brought to justice.”

Pritzker, meanwhile, has maintained total radio silence on the killing in his own backyard. He did, however, rush to Minnesota to publicly mourn Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the two victims of the earlier ICE-related shooting, posting photos of himself laying flowers at their memorial. In September 2025 he even shared a gushing video of the exact Chicago lakeside path where Gorman was executed, calling it “absolutely gorgeous.”

And then there is this even more disgusting response. Just saying nothing like Pritker would’ve been better.

This is the same pattern of selective outrage that has defined open-borders Democrats for years. Sanctuary policies in Illinois and Chicago don’t just shield criminals—they invite them. And Americans pay the price with their lives.

This is far from isolated. Just weeks ago, as we detailed, a four-time deported Honduran illegal alien shoved an 83-year-old Air Force veteran onto subway tracks in the Bronx, leaving him with severe injuries and fighting for life.

In addition, last week a Sierra Leone illegal with 30 prior arrests—including rape— stabbed a Virginia mother to death at a bus stop.

This is happening practically every day.

The same deadly script played out with Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student murdered in February 2024 by Venezuelan illegal José Antonio Ibarra—who had been arrested multiple times before the killing.

Trump signed the Laken Riley Act just days into his second term, mandating detention for illegals arrested on theft or assault charges. Yet blue-state politicians like Pritzker keep choosing foreign criminals over American safety.

Worse still, he keeps calling Trump a Nazi who wants to steal elections for trying to do something about the rampant out of control crime.

Sheridan Gorman was a college freshman with her whole future ahead. Instead, she became the latest name on a growing list of victims sacrificed on the altar of open borders and sanctuary sanctimony.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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