President Trump's Sunday morning attention centered on Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who on Saturday unleashed incendiary comments aimed at the White House.

The far-left governor, just north of D.C., has watched his polling collapse as his party of leftist radicals drags Maryland into a power-bill crisis, fiscal turmoil, years of violent crime and chaos, and an ongoing sanctuary state mess. Cornered by failure, Moore's comments have now put Maryland squarely in the spotlight.

"For anybody, especially in Washington D.C., who might not hear me: If you are not willing to be part of the solution, keep our names out of your mouth.Donald Trump, if you're not willing to walk our community, keep our name out of your mouth," Moore said at an event on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Trump fired back on Truth Social at Moore:

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I "walk the streets of Maryland" with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a "walk." Wes Moore's record on crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other "Blue States" are doing. But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the "troops," which is being done in nearby D.C., and quickly clean up the crime. After only one week, there is NO CRIME AND NO MURDER IN DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly "walk the streets" with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland. P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER. Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I'll then see you on the streets!!! Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT

Trump followed the post by citing the NYT's report about claims of Moore's stolen valor...

Moore's move to poke the bear - that being Trump - comes as the governor has just experienced a collapse in local polling data...

...as the crises in the state pile up due to failed Democratic Party leadership:

Everything you need to know about Moore smiling in this picture with Alex Soros.

Who does Moore serve? Marylanders or Soros?

