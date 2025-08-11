The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ybarbo Flores's avatar
David Ybarbo Flores
2h

The end times prophecied in the Bible referred to to the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70. Revelation says the tribulation happened before and after that destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture