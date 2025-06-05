Liv Oeian / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson noted a vessel carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, was sailing toward Gaza, saying that Israel has experience “and will act accordingly.”

Thunberg, 22, set sail from an Italian port on Sunday with 11 fellow activists from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), aboard a vessel delivering a symbolic shipment of aid to Gaza, according to The Times.

“We are prepared for this case as well,” said Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the IDF spokesperson. “We’ve gained experience in recent years and will act accordingly.”

He did not provide further details, according to the report.

The FFC mission follows Israel launching renewed military operations in Gaza in March after ceasefire negotiations with Hamas collapsed.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, six ships that departed from Istanbul carrying 700 pro-Palestinian members from more than 50 countries to attempt to break a Gaza blockade, in May 2010, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing reporting. The operation left nine dead and sparked international outrage.

The “Flotilla Incident” was later the subject of a November 2014 decision by an International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor not to begin an investigation. ICC Pre-Trial Chamber then requested a review of that decision. In November 2017, the Prosecutor issued a final determination to not pursue the case.

The Israeli Navy established the blockade of Gaza in Jan. 3, 2009, and alerted the public on Jan. 6, 2008, the ICRC noted, citing a Human Rights Council report.

Voyage organizers have also accused Israel of carrying out drone strikes on one of their other vessels in the Mediterranean in May, according to Al Jazeera. Israel did not issue a comment, Qatar-funded outlet reported.

Thunberg appeared in a video alongside a fellow passenger, identified as Thiago Ávila by The Times. Ávila claimed they spotted a drone flying above their vessel.

Ávila said they put on lifejackets out of concern that they might come under attack. “If this is an attack, we need your support,” he said.

It was later revealed that the drone belonged to the Hellenic Coast Guard, according to the FCC’s Instagram account.

The vessel shown in Thunberg’s Instagram post appears to be named BARCAROLE, a schooner sailboat built by Van Dam Nordia and powered by a GM Ecotec engine, according to Marine Traffic.

The ship is carrying a modest load of milk and protein bars, The Times reported.

Critics have lambasted Thunberg’s voyage to Gaza. “She’s sailing to Gaza like it’s some sort of idyllic holiday destination,” Sky News Australia host Danica De Giorgio said.

“She’s such an urban terrorist herself, she’ll fit right in,” communications consultant Prue MacSween claimed.

