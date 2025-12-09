This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

Nearly half of the retweets on Nick Fuentes’ six most viral posts — three before Charlie Kirk’s assassination and three after — allegedly came from foreign account, according to a new report.

The study analyzed Fuentes’ social media activity. It found engagement patterns the researchers say are consistent with bot-farm amplification rather than genuine audience support. The Network Contagion Research Institute released the report Monday in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab.

Researchers examined retweets from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia. These countries have no organic connection to Fuentes’ America First politics but match the geographic footprint of low-cost engagement farms.

The report also found that Fuentes outperforms Elon Musk in early retweet velocity despite having fewer than 1% of Musk’s followers. Within 30 minutes of posting, 61% of his retweets came from accounts that repeatedly boosted multiple posts in that same window.

Of those repeat amplifiers, 92% were fully anonymous with no real name, photo, location or contact information. The majority operated as single-purpose “Groyper” accounts dedicated to boosting Fuentes.

NCRI researchers noted the irony of Fuentes’ “America First” branding given his documented praise for U.S. adversaries. His clips have reportedly appeared on Iranian state media and Russia Today.

Fuentes led chants of “Putin! Putin!” at his political conference while Russia bombed Ukraine. He once told an associate he would “fight on the side of China against America.”

The report concludes that Fuentes actively coordinates the manipulation through livestream commands directing followers to retweet specific posts in real time.

X’s platform policies prohibit such coordinated inauthentic behavior.

