Guest post by Cristina Laila

Investigative reporter Nick Shirley traveled to California to expose voter fraud.

California does not require voter ID, and the state’s elections go on and on for weeks after Election Day.

With ballot harvesting, ballot curing, a lack of voter ID laws, and mass mail-in ballots, California’s elections are rife with fraud.

Last year, an Orange County, California, woman was arrested and charged with illegally registering her dog to vote and casting mail-in ballots in her dog’s name.

Laura Lee Yourex, 62, of Costa Mesa, illegally registered her dog to vote in California and cast ballots in her dog’s name in the 2021 Gavin Newsom recall election and the 2022 primary election.

According to Orange County DA Todd Spitzer, the dog’s vote was successfully counted in the 2021 election but was rejected in the 2022 primary.

Nick Shirley visited locations from California’s voter rolls and not one location could even verify its voter rolls.

A short list of issues Nick Shirley discovered:

– Irregularities in voter numbers per location

– 30+ people registered to one mail store

– Voters inaccurately aged at 125 years old

“Without any voter ID and negligence from the state government to update their voter rolls, California’s one-party state has created a complex system where fraud is inevitable in their voting process,” Nick Shirley said.

WATCH:

Harmeet Dhillion, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, recently filed a lawsuit against Orange County Registrar of Voters Robert Page for refusing to hand over records showing non-citizens are registered to vote and receiving ballots in federal elections.

