This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Following Saturday night’s failed assassination attempt on President Trump, suspicious political enthusiasts examined every angle of the incident and dove deep into the background of the shooting suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.

Some of the information revealed raises eyebrows while some viral posts online have already been debunked.

Alex Jones posted a pair of videos addressing rumors that the shooting was staged, despite the fact that it reportedly resulted in a secret service agent and Allen both being struck by gunfire, and that the suspect was a registered Democrat Trump hater.

Jones clearly stated he does not currently believe the event was inauthentic, but several deranged Trump sycophants attacked him for even discussing the internet’s theories.

Below, viewers will find the most widely discussed oddities surrounding the shooting.

This is not an endorsement of the theories, but simply a documented account of what is being discussed by those investigating the matter.

An 𝕏 account created in December 2023, going by the name Henry Martinez, was found to have only one post since its creation, which was, “Cole Allen.”

Liberal political commentator and Democrat operative Brian Krassenstein posted a video breaking down the post, noting the Martinez account posted the shooter’s name in December 2023 and used an image from a website called, “Time Machine.”

The image bizarrely matches the now-famous photograph of President Trump raising his hand into the air after being shot in the ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 when superimposed over the “Time Machine” picture.

Dozens of large social media accounts also expressed shock at the strange coincidence, and some of the users questioned whether the same female secret service agent was in the midst of both assassination attempts.

Other accounts showed a “Henry Martinez” appears on a NASA paper around the same time that Allen was an intern at the space agency.

Allen was also once featured in an ABC 7 news segment about a wheelchair emergency break device he created while attending school at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

Some social media accounts alleged a woman in the ABC7 segment was Vice President J.D. Vance’s wife Usha, but the 𝕏 Community Notes feature slapped down that theory, noting, “The woman in the video is not Usha Vance. In February 2017, Vance was clerking for the Supreme Court in D.C., not presenting at this L.A. tech conference.”

Internet sleuths took screenshots of Google search trends reportedly showing people across the world specifically searching for “Cole Tomas Allen” days before the shooting took place.

Google allegedly began altering some of the search results after the screenshots started going viral.

Another occurrence that turned heads online came when Fox News journalist Aishah Hasnie said she was sitting next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt when the press sec’s husband turned and warned her, “You need to be very safe.”

“He was very serious when that said that to me, and he kinda looked around the room and said, ‘There are some–’” Hasnie said.

Fox then cut the reporter’s feed in the middle of her story, which only raised more suspicion.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt told Fox News before the event that there would be “shots fired” when President Trump took the stage to roast mainstream media outlets and anchors.

Many people also found it curious that Oz “The Mentalist” Pearlman was seen performing a trick for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and First Lady Melania Trump at the time the shots rang out.

Oz spoke with CNN about the chaotic scene and told ABC News that the trick he was in the middle of during the shooting was accurately guessing the name of Leavitt’s unborn baby.

A viral social media post flashed back to the moment Oz correctly guessed podcast host Joe Rogan’s ATM PIN, suggesting the stunt “felt like a veiled threat at the time.”

It’s also worth noting that the Washington, D.C. Hilton Hotel where the dinner took place was the same location where John Hinkley Jr. shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Possibly the most conspiratorial theory being floated around the internet is that President Trump is using the shooting to support the case for his White House ballroom that has been stonewalled by legal challenges.

In fact, after the threat was cleared, Trump gave a speech where he said, “We need the ballroom. That’s why Secret Service, that’s why the military have demanded it. They’ve wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons, but today’s a little bit different because today we need levels of security that probably nobody’s ever seen before.”

A viral TikTok video noted the architecture firm “Shalom Baranes Associates” was recently awarded the bid to design the ballroom and that the layout for the building looks nearly identical to the Temple of Solomon.

Meanwhile, Shalom Baranes has experience constructing several Jewish temples, or synagogues, as the firm’s owner Shalom Baranes is a Jewish immigrant who fled Libya to come to the U.S.

Next, the video pointed out that just days ago the president read “2 Chronicles 7:11-22” during an event called, “America Reads the Bible.”

That specific part of the Bible describes the dedication of the temple where the Lord appeared to Solomon after he built his famous temple.

“Is this a play to get the third temple built?” asks the TikToker.

The building of a Third Temple is a significant topic in eschatology as some Christians see its construction being necessary to fulfill end-times prophecy while in the Jewish faith it ushers in the arrival of the Messiah.

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