This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Spencer Pratt is an insurgent Republican running for mayor of Los Angeles against incumbent Democrat Karen Bass, and Democratic Socialist (communist) Nithya Raman.

Pratt’s campaign videos have been going viral for weeks as he hits both of his opponents for creating the current conditions in the city, notably the crime, homelessness, and general decay. Pratt’s home was burned down in the 2024 wildfires.

Tonight, during a mayoral debate, Pratt hit it out of the park multiple times.

In this video, Pratt slams Bass and Raman over their plans for building housing.

Here, Pratt makes an obvious point about the homeless population.

Here’s Pratt on who should be able to vote.

Here is Pratt on police funding.

This question was about encampments near schools.

Here, Pratt talks about why businesses have closed due to crime.

There is no comparison between these candidates. Pratt is the only one who is making any sense and who wants to deliver real change.

If the people of Los Angeles want to continue living in a garbage dump, they will vote for Bass or Raman. If they want to improve their standard of living, they will vote for Pratt. It is amazing that this race is even close.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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