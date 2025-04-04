This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Numerous people have been caught damaging Tesla cars and Cybertrucks as the media and leftist organizations fuel constant attacks on Elon Musk.

Conservative activist Asra Nomani compiled a list of 24 Democrat organizations with a budget of $124 million that are behind the #TeslaTakedown campaign of terrorist violence.

Tigran Gertz shared yet another example of violent behavior in San Jose, California, this time with a dash of instant karma.

Gertz was parked in a parking garage near his vehicle. A small group emerged from their car parked directly behind him. The group chatted, and then a pink-haired man ran toward the truck and leveled several kicks against the side before lumbering off, leaving his friends behind.

Shockingly, Tesla vandals have still not absorbed that the vehicles have multiple cameras capturing their violence. Gertz, who was standing nearby, confronted the man’s friends, who seemed shocked that the owner witnessed the attack.

“That’s my fu***** car” he said.

“That’s your car?” one of the friends asked.

“Yeah. What the hell is your friend’s problem?” he asked. An embarrassed shrug was all he got in return.

The victim assessed the damage, called 911, and then followed the group to a nearby movie theater.

After showing police video of the attack and surveying the damage, police entered the theater, stopped the movie, and brought out the suspect.

As Gertz watched the suspect be placed in handcuffs, he quipped, “Not so funny now, is it, big man?”

He confirmed to police that he wanted to press charges, saying, “Elon Musk haters need to be taught a lesson.”

Watch here :

Before he drove away, Gertz couldn’t help chuckling as he passed the police car containing the suspect, adding, “Oh wow. What’s up, bro?”

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

