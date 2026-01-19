This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Picture this scenario: President Trump strides to the podium, confirms super technologically advanced aliens have been visiting the planet Earth for some time with full knowledge of the global elite, and bam—markets nosedive into oblivion, banks fail, and Bitcoin becomes the new gold rush.

That’s the nightmare vision a former Bank of England analyst is begging the sitting governor to game out, as whispers of official UFO disclosure grow louder in Washington.

The Times of London reports that Helen McCaw, a Cambridge-educated veteran who spent a decade at the Bank of England handling financial security threats, isn’t buying the establishment’s snickers about “little green men” anymore.

She’s fired off a letter to Governor Andrew Bailey, insisting it’s time to prep for the economic apocalypse that could follow a White House admission of alien life.

“The United States government appears to be partway through a multi-year process to declassify and disclose information on the existence of a technologically advanced non-human intelligence responsible for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” McCaw claims in the letter.

McCaw adds, “If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions.”

And get this—McCaw warns that “It is entirely possible that government leadership and their central banks have not been properly briefed on the topic. UAP disclosure is likely to induce ontological shock and provoke psychological responses with material consequences.”

What she means by ‘ontological shock’ is the collective freak-out that would ensue when normies realise the globalist elite have known about extraterrestrials all along.

McCaw paints a vivid picture of market mayhem: “There might be extreme price volatility in financial markets due to catastrophising or euphoria, and a collapse in confidence if market participants feel uncertain on how to price assets using any of the familiar methods.”

Investors could flock to “perceived safe assets such as physical gold, other precious metals and some types of government bonds.” Or, in a hilarious twist, those same metals might tank if “people speculate that new space-faring technologies will soon increase the supply of precious metals.”

Don’t forget crypto: “There might be a rush to digital currencies such as bitcoin, which may prove appealing if people question the legitimacy of government and lose trust in government-backed assets.”

Because nothing screams stability like betting on blockchain while aliens hover overhead.

But it gets darker. McCaw predicts outright societal breakdown: “If there is an official announcement and we get presented with very clear evidence that nobody is going to dispute, I would say that in a matter of hours, you are going to have total financial instability.”

She adds, “If banks start failing, the payment system will collapse, and you’ll have rioting on the streets because people can’t fill their cars up with fuel or buy food in the supermarket.”

With a parting shot, she adds “Even if you feel it’s very unlikely, it’s madness not to consider it and plan accordingly.”

This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Some have flagged President Trump as the wildcard ready to blow the lid off UFO secrets.

Filmmaker Dan Farah predicted on Joe Rogan that Trump could be the one to declare “humanity is not alone in the universe” and reveal “recovered technology of non-human origin.” Rogan even joked Trump’s the “only guy that’s willing to do something that crazy.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently noted, “We’ve had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities, and it’s not ours.”

McCaw herself was a skeptic once: “I just thought it was a Hollywood thing and that it was only backwards people that saw them,” she said. “I didn’t know that governments were studying them.”

Now, she’s facing pushback from friends who “just think it’s absolutely crazy,” adding, “Sadly, there’s just no point in talking to them about it because they won’t even look at the information that’s out there.”

McCaw adds that she will not accept invitations to appear on UFO podcasts, noting “The whole UFO community is just a bit Wild West… I don’t need to convince people who already know this is real, that it’s real. What I need to do is try to help to get government people briefed.”

Nothing screams peak 2026 more than calls to prep your portfolio for extraterrestrial exposure.

