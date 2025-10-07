The Vigilant Fox

Barbara Charis
The Medical Industry is into selling products and treatments that wouldn't be necessary, if the truth were known. The Medical Industry has snowed people with all the medical TV shows and advertising. I am not impressed with the skill of doctors doing transplants for humongous amounts of money. Doctors are supposed to teach people how to get well and stay well. This is the way that Hippocrates, the father of Medicine taught 2400 years ago. People who followed his advice got well. What doctors do today, shows me that they are totally ignorant about how to help people get well. They don't study this information in Med School. John D. Rockefeller in 1910, recruited doctors for the AMA...promising them Higher Income from selling his patented petroleum-based drugs...and Prestige from all the money they would make...nothing about better health for their patients.

Manuela
This is disgusting morally. And the United States is clearly involved in this too, as tne transplant was completed on U.S. soil. We need to implement laws in the U.S. making transplantation of organs from euthanized patients illegal. That is the first step.

