This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In the latest insane case of free speech being utterly dead in the UK, a socially isolated man has been slapped with an 18-month prison sentence for two anti-immigration tweets that barely anyone saw—viewed a pathetic 33 times combined.

Luke Yarwood, 36, let loose on X after a deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last December. His posts called to burn migrant hotels and take to the streets in force—ugly stuff, sure, but in a free society, should that land you behind bars when it reached fewer eyes than a bad cat video?

It’s the equivalent of shouting frustrations into an empty forest and getting hauled off to jail for it, all while actual criminals roam free.

Even more disturbing, Yarwood’s own brother-in-law, locked in a family feud, ratted him out to the authorities. It’s straight out of Orwell’s 1984, where family members turn on each other for “Wrongthink.”

Prosecutors at Bournemouth Crown Court painted Yarwood as a threat, claiming his “extremely unpleasant posts” could spark disorder near local migrant hotels. Never mind the tiny audience—his defense called them the “impotent rantings of a socially isolated man” with no real-world impact.

But Judge Jonathan Fuller wasn’t buying it, slamming the tweets as “odious in the extreme” and designed to stir racial hatred.

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Yarwood’s first tweet responded to Germans fed up with immigration, reading “Head for the hotels housing them and burn them to the ground.” The second, replying to a GB News post, stated “I think it’s time for the British to gang together, hit the streets and start the slaughter. Violence and murder is the only way now. Start off burning every migrant hotel then head off to MPs’ houses and Parliament, we need to take over by FORCE.”

Clearly the rantings of an unstable individual, other posts from Yarwood griped about not hearing English in Bournemouth and asylum seekers eyeing local girls—hardly incitement, but part of a month-long pattern prosecutors used to nail him. There was, of course, zero evidence of any actual violence sparked.

This insanity echoes the case of Lucy Connolly, jailed for 31 months over a single tweet venting about asylum hotels after the Southport murders. Now free, Connolly has claimed her 13-year-old daughter was subsequently barred from a new school because the headteacher sniffed out mom’s “racist” conviction, calling it too “difficult.”

As the Free Speech Union has noted, this is outright discrimination, punishing kids for parents’ views—yet another tentacle of Britain’s speech crackdown.

And it’s not isolated. Recent findings reveal how UK police have arrested nearly 10,000 for “offensive” online content in 2024 alone—30 a day—while practically ignoring knife crime and burglaries.

To make matters worse, Judge Fuller, who threw the book at Yarwood, reportedly let a man caught with child abuse images off with just 40 days of community service last year. If true, it reeks of skewed priorities: harsh on words, soft on real predators.

Yarwood’s defense begged for a suspended sentence, citing his fragile mental health, family issues, and a son he’d be cut off from in prison. It was denied. He claims he’s ditched the “uneducated, ignorant” views now, but it’s too late.

This case screams hypocrisy in a country releasing violent offenders early to make room for keyboard warriors. While mass migration policies fuel public anger, the regime silences the backlash instead of addressing root causes.

If shouting into the digital wilderness gets you 18 months, what’s next—jail for thinking the “wrong” thoughts?

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share