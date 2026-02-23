This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Seth Segal

In the latest lunacy on campus, according to Campus Reform, “A professor at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) has assigned students an alternative to traditional finals—creating and editing Wikipedia pages about ‘queer and trans people of color.”

Excellence and quality education continue to be replaced by Woke indoctrination at Berkeley.

The ‘Ethnic Studies’ professor had students defend and expand on Wikipedia articles related to ‘LGBTQ’ history and transgenderism, according to the report.

Somehow, this insanity is considered worth the price of tuition at Berkeley despite the fact that it does nothing to prepare students for real life.

According to The Campus Reform report, “The project is facilitated through Wiki Education, an organization that partners with college faculty to incorporate Wikipedia editing into coursework.”

This should never have been a thing, and it is hardly educational to begin with. The fact that the course is named, absurdly, Queer of Color, as if that is part of education, is even worse.

Among the pages they were assigned were such gems as “Queer Vampires,” “LGBTQ themes in horror fiction,” and more.

Another article was about “Lesbian bars,” as absurd as that sounds.

“Classes have made more than 300,000 edits and added 3,000 citations to Wikipedia articles, collectively amassing nearly 100 million views.”

The professor who assigned this framed the assignment as opposing the Trump administration.

“Right now, the Trump administration is trying to erase the very existence of transgender people, so having information about those histories, as well as present challenges facing queer and trans communities, is particularly urgent,” is what the professor in question told The Daily Californian.

This activist/professor unsurprisingly lists “transgender studies,” “queer activism in the Americas,” and “sex work” as her areas of expertise. In other words, she should not be in education.

These types of courses are pure leftist indoctrination and do not qualify as educational or helpful for real life.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share