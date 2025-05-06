This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

If you consume protein, you’re now a right wing MAGA extremist bro, according to Vanity Fair.

Yes, really.

A recent article the moribund magazine published asks “Why Are Americans So Obsessed With Protein?” and provides the answer “blame MAGA,” further referring to “podcast bros” and RFK Jr.’s health push as reasons why protein is popular.

It couldn’t possibly be to do with the fact that you need protein to survive though could it?

The article states “For decades, an American protein mania has been building. This year, it may be hitting its peak,” noting that everywhere you look there are articles about protein intake and suuplementation.

The piece goes on to quote an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance and associate professor at Harvard Medical School who states “I don’t have a good sense on what’s driving that right now, other than if it’s just the usual manosphere—or manomania, here in the United States.”

It adds that “One thing he’s noticed: More men than women arrive at his office interested in protein.

Ah, so it’s also a gender thing to be interested in getting enough protein.

The fact that it is an essential micronutrient that provides the building blocks of muscle, bone, and skin is by the by, apparently.

You can imagine the instruction to the writer from the editors…

They’re literally discouraging you from getting protein.

They want you weak.

And, don’t forget, it’s “gendered.”

Pure insanity.

File this along side exercise is right wing and not being obese is bigoted.

