This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

It’s safe to say the WNBA is the most toxic and dysfunctional professional sports league in US history.

And the league is incapable of learning from its mistakes. As Joe Hoft reported earlier this year, Caitlin Clark was injurted in the 2026 pre-season opener for the Indianapolis Fever.

They had their golden goose, and they ran it over. To date, rather than provide officiating that was fair and protected Clark, the league allowed women in the league to pull, push, hit, poke, hammer, and totally abuse Clark. The beatings and abuse took their toll. No one could have put up with what Clark endured.

In this series in a game last year, Clark was poked in the eye by the opposing player after grabbing and pulling Clark all game long. Then the opposing player assaulted her and pushed her. Clark tried to get away but another opponent punched Clark in the back and then another player crashed Clark to the floor. None of Clark’s teammates stood up for her when this happened.

You get the picture.

The WNBA went on to physically break Caitlin Clark. It appeared that they wanted to destroy their golden goose, Caitlin Clark.

But Caitlin Clark keeps coming back.

Which leads us to tonight.

During her game with the Phoenix Mercury Caitlin Clark was tackled,, punched in the neck and kneed in the groin.

This was brutal!

Kneed in the groin.

Clark left the game in the second half with a back injury.

UPDATE: They hate her.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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