The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
1h

While I agree that Clark is being treated abhorrently, and the WNBA is a vile enterprise...

"None of Clark’s teammates stood up for her when this happened."

--- is flat-out not true. A few plays later, Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham dragged the original perp to the boards HARD while attempting a lay-up, which led to an all-out brawl.

I expect better from the 'Pundit'...

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