In a clear display of frustration with New York’s soft-on-crime policies, Anthony Caines, the 45-year-old Brooklyn man infamous for his alleged spitting spree targeting white women, was left bloodied and battered on a Williamsburg sidewalk after two unidentified men delivered what looks like vigilante justice.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, shows Caines curled up in a fetal position as the duo kicks and punches him, issuing a stern warning to “Stop violating these females out here, you heard?”

The beatdown went down outside a hair salon on Sixth Street, though the exact date of the footage remains unclear.

Caines, who sports a large gash above his left eye and a knot over his right, can be heard wailing in pain as blood streams down his face. The attackers, whose faces aren’t visible in the clip, laugh as they stomp on his legs and deliver blows to his head.

One final punch seals the deal before they walk away.

“We’re tired of that s–t. You’re making us look bad,” one of the men says.

When Caines whimpers, “I went to jail, didn’t I?” the vigilante responds, “F–k jail — we’re worse than jail.”

The video was originally posted by an account called NYC Scoop. It is unclear how they obtained the footage. The Gateway Pundit has reached out for comment and will update this article if one is provided.

This comes just weeks after Caines’ arrest for his serial spitting attacks in Williamsburg, where he allegedly targeted white women passing by on the street.

Caines pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated harassment based on race or religion and was sprung the very next day with an ankle monitor, thanks to New York’s lenient bail reforms.

The New York Post reports, “The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office is still interested in speaking to any additional victims who’ve yet to come forward.”

No police report was filed for the assault on Caines, according to the NYPD, leaving many to wonder if this is the kind of “justice” fed-up residents are turning to in a city plagued by repeat offenders.

