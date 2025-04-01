This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Department for Education data in the UK has revealed that a toddler under the age of four was kicked out of a nursery after being accused of being “transphobic.”

Yes, really.

The Telegraph reports that the child was removed during the 2022-23 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.”

The statistics also indicate that a further 94 pupils at primary institutions were suspended or permanently excluded for ‘transphobia or homophobia’ in the same year.

Ten of the other pupils were under seven years of age.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, commented, “Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called ‘transphobia’ or homophobia is one such example.”

“Teachers and school leaders involved in this insanity should be ashamed of themselves for projecting adult concepts and beliefs on to such young children,” Joyce added.

Lord Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, further remarked “I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in favour of something less dogmatic.”

Absolute clown world.

