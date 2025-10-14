This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In a chilling move, the European Commission has proposed doing away with age limits on gender recognition, meaning that children would be allowed to decide what gender they want to be, and has also suggested outlawing therapy for those affected by gender dysphoria.

The proposals are part of an EU document titled “LGBTIQ+ equality strategy 2026-2030” which states “The commission will facilitate exchanges of best practices among member states to support the development of legal gender recognition procedures based on self-determination that are free from age restrictions.”

The document criticises the current practice in many countries of requiring a medical professional’s approval before anyone can be legally allowed to identify as the opposite sex.

In the UK, for example, children are automatically provided talking therapy if they express confusion about biological sex. In EU countries that would effectively become illegal under this proposal, meaning parents, doctors and educators would have no authority to step in and stop the child undergoing irreversible gender-changing procedures.

“Requirements for legal gender recognition vary significantly across member states,” the proposal notes, adding “While a number of member states have adopted self-identification models, others impose medical procedures, which the European Court of Human Rights has found may infringe human rights.”

The move would see dissenting member states, described as “discriminating regions” in the documents, punished for challenging gender ideology in any way by having EU funding blocked and sanctions imposed if they refuse to adopt the new “values”.

The EU also frames groups critical of gender ideology as “foreign-funded disinformation.”

In order to become legal, the proposal has to be ratified by national governments of the member states.

In comments to The Telegraph, Maya Forstater, chief executive of sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, highlighted that because of Brexit, Britain will not be mandated to follow the “sinister” plans.

“This chilling EU-wide strategy pushes legal gender self-identification for children of any age and a ban on talking therapy for vulnerable children,” Forstater urged, adding “It is a mercy that British campaigners for sex-based rights don’t have to deal with this sinister strategy and the pernicious capture of EU institutions, on top of our own challenges in the UK.”

“Gender activists have entrenched their ideology in European institutions with devastating consequences for women and girls, vulnerable children, and gay and lesbian people,” Forstater further asserted.

Faika El-Nagashi of gender-critical group The Athena Forum remarked “With its new LGBTIQ+ equality strategy, the European Commission is effectively following the wish list of trans activist lobby groups in Brussels, groups that are extremely well funded by the commission itself and highly influential within EU institutions.”

“It is outrageous that despite protests from women’s rights groups, lesbians and gays, parents and detransitioners, the commission blatantly centres a push for self-ID laws without age restrictions across Europe, and seeks to embed gender-identity ideology across virtually every policy area including, crucially, women’s rights,” she added.

“Perhaps most revealingly, the addition of a ‘plus’ to the title signals that the commission has fully internalised trans activist ideology. It is as if they are trying to add infinity to an already infinite scope of identities. This is not a serious policy document, but it will have very serious consequences,” El-Nagashi warned.

“For years, gender identity ideology has been smuggled into European institutions through soft law, without debate, transparency or accountability,” she asserted, adding “What happens in Brussels does not stay there. The trans ideology that first appears in strategy papers is then rolled out through funding priorities and mainstreamed into every corner of policy.”

“Much of civil society has been cowed into silence, fearing defamation as ‘far Right’ and the loss of funding,” the activist highlighted, adding “The UK has begun to push back against the harms of transitioning children and eroding sex-based rights. Now it’s time to bring that courage to the rest of Europe.”

