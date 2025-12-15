This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A global outpouring of support has surged for the brave man in Australia who charged an Islamic terrorist gunman during the deadly Hanukkah shooting, preventing even more carnage from jihadist violence.

In a stunning display of grassroots solidarity,GoFundMe donations have flooded in for Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Sydney resident who heroically wrestled a rifle from one of the terrorists behind the mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The attack, which left 16 dead so far and dozens wounded, marked Australia’s worst terrorist incident in history, with two gunmen, revealed to be a father and son from Pakistan, targeting Jewish revelers in what authorities labeled a clear act of antisemitic terror.

An ex-policeman from Syria turned fruit stand owner al-Ahmed hid behind parked cars before launching his daring takedown. He suffered two gunshot wounds but managed to disarm the assailant and knock him down, an act his family described as driven by sheer conscience amid the chaos.

Right before jumping the insane Islamist attacker and wrestling away the rifle, Mr al-Ahmed reportedly told onlookers: “I’m going to die … tell my family I saved people’s lives.”

Mr al-Ahmed’s father said his son served “with the police and under central security forces” and had “the impulse to protect people”.

He added, “When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood everywhere, immediately his conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists. I feel proud and honoured, because my son is a hero of Australia.”

Mustafa al-Asaad, a cousin of the hero, said: “When he saw people dying and their families being shot, he couldn’t bear to see people dying. It was a humanitarian act, more than anything else.”

Footage of the tackle quickly went viral, inspiring a GoFundMe campaign that exploded overnight, fueled by everyday donors and high-profile backers alike.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager known for his outspoken stance against antisemitism, confirmed his nearly six-figure contribution, pushing the total past $300,000 in hours.

The total now stands at over $1.8 MILLION at time of writing.

Al Ahmed remains in recovery after surgery, his family expressing gratitude for the support that acknowledges his life-saving bravery in the face of pure evil.

This kind of heroism stands as a stark rebuke to the cowardice of jihadist ideology, reminding the world that individual courage can blunt the advance of terror where weak policies fail.

Questions remain, however, over the response of police who were said to have “froze” during the attack which lasted around 20 minutes, until the pair were neutralised.

The older man is dead, the younger is still alive in hospital.

The Bondi bloodshed rippled across the globe, igniting fresh unrest as pro-Islamist crowds exploit the tragedy to push their agenda.

Just hours after the attack, demonstrations erupted in Amsterdam, with agitators taking to the streets in a show of defiance that underscores the persistent threat of radical Islamism in the West.

These gatherings, coming on the heels of similar antisemitic violence in Amsterdam last year, highlight how each jihadist success emboldens radicals further, turning grief into fuel for more division.

Western nations must confront this ideology head-on, or risk seeing it metastasize unchecked, as porous borders and soft-on-terror approaches continue to invite disaster.

