Guest post by Ellie Fromm

President Donald Trump achieved an economic victory after a prominent inflation reading dropped to its lowest reading in four years.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, one of The Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement models, showed a decrease in inflation in April 2025 to a level not seen since March 2021, according to a Commerce Department report.

The index, which measures goods and services spending, showed an increase of $47.8 billion, or 0.2%, with major gains in housing and health care the report stated.

In April, the PCE and Core PCE, which measures without noting volatile food and energy prices, both rose by only 0.1% from the previous month, according to the report. The consumer price index also indicated a drop in inflation to a four-year low as well, with a seasonal adjusted 0.2% in April, as reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this month.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt championed this Trump administration accomplishment on X, claiming the numbers showed proof the White House’s economic focus “is working.”

Despite concerns about the negative impact of tariffs, including from former Trump administration official Steve Moore, inflation markedly lowered in April, as previously reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Inflation has slowed noticeably since President Trump took office, and that means relief for the average American who has suffered under years of the Biden administration’s cost-of-living crisis,” EJ Antoni, Chief Economist and Richard Aster Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told the DCNF. “Not only did the annual rate of increase in the core PCE price index for April hit its lowest level since March 2021, but annual inflation as measured by the headline PCE price index hasn’t been lower since February 2021.”

The Trump 2024 campaign focused heavily on inflation and gas prices under former President Biden, promising Americans to ease the economic struggles.

51% of respondents to a Harvard University Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll released earlier this month said they believe the economy is “strong” under the Trump administration.

The American Institute for Economic Research did not respond for comment.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

