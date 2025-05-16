The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol M.'s avatar
Carol M.
3m

Kids are taught how to pass “the test”, not how to succeed at life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Katie Taylor's avatar
Katie Taylor
4m

Republicans gave the schools go to liberals decades ago

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture