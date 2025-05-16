The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The education system is broken by design.

It rewards obedience, not intelligence.

From a young age, children are punished for asking questions and praised for memorizing useless information.

Why is it this way?

Because schools were built to produce compliant workers—not independent thinkers.

This report exposes how the system was built to crush curiosity—and shows you how to break free and unlock your memory.

The information in this article comes from the brilliant work of medical researcher

. For all the eye-opening details and sources, read the

below.

We spend trillions on education in the U.S., yet literacy keeps falling, and real innovation is disappearing.

This isn’t just a failure—it’s the result of a system doing exactly what it was built to do.

Our education system rewards obedience, not intelligence.

And it’s all about conformity.

You’re told what to learn, not how to learn.

You’re punished for asking questions.

And the kids who can memorize the most nonsense are the ones who get ahead.

Education is a conformity machine.

Humans were born to learn. From our first breath to our last, we’re always learning.

Young kids are curious sponges—until school crushes their curiosity, creativity, and independence.

The system trains us to forget how to learn.

Real curiosity and learning make you independent.

But independent thinkers are the system’s worst nightmare.

So they get to work on us at a very, very young age.

What A Midwestern Doctor reveals in the full 10,000-word report is nothing short of remarkable.

I’m sure you remember memorizing—or trying to memorize—endless facts when you were in school.

But memorization without understanding is completely worthless.

Real memory happens when you connect the dots.

If you don’t understand why you’re learning something, you won’t retain it.

That’s why so many students forget everything after the exam.

It’s pretty simple. And yet memorization continues to be the focus.

It turns out, passive studying doesn’t work. Oops.

Flashcards. Cram sessions. Lecture replays.

None of it sticks unless you’re actively engaged in the content.

A Midwestern Doctor found the best method was experimenting. Try different styles and then learn from what actually works for you.

Education shouldn’t be one size fits all. Everyone learns differently.

Some are visual.

Some auditory.

Some kinesthetic.

And some are various combinations of the above.

But schools force everyone into the same rigid methods.

And then punish the kids who don’t fit.

With labels, pills, and negative experiences that last a lifetime.

That’s not education. That’s control.

And this isn’t just a problem in K-12. Medical school is designed to crush curiosity.

Med students are flooded with so much information they don’t have time to question it.

They don’t even have time to sleep.

The goal is to break them down and reprogram their minds into obedient robots.

Once they buy into the system, they defend it for life—even when it’s wrong.

The plandemic wouldn’t have happened if doctors were allowed to ask questions.

Your body affects your brain. After all, your brain is part of your body.

Lighting, posture, food, music, breathing—all of it matters.

Did you know that standing or squatting while studying boosts circulation?



And processed food dulls your mind?



Conscious breathing boosts stamina, but were we taught that in school? Nope.

Studying is physical AND mental.

Cognitive burnout is real… and it’s everywhere. Especially today.

Far too many students push through brain fog with stimulants ranging from caffeine to Adderall.

But that’s a trap.

Overloading your nervous system damages your long-term capacity to learn. And then you’re worse off than when you started, especially with things like energy drinks and Adderall.

Breaks, movement, and rest aren’t lazy—they’re essential.

Did you know the body’s fluid circulation affects mental clarity?

Congestion in your head = cloudy thinking.

Moving your body, taking a hot bath, or even just changing position can instantly improve focus!

But are kids allowed to move in school? Hardly. They’re stuck in chairs for hours on end.

One natural solution for cloudy thinking in addition to movement is DMSO. It boosts circulation and that restores cognitive clarity.

Want better memory? Take a nap.

Sleep is the most powerful tool for memory.

If you cram right before bed, long-term memory is locked in when you sleep! Cool!

But alcohol, blue light, unhealthy habits, and sleeping pills all destroy this incredible and natural cycle.

Modern life sabotages the brain’s most effective learning tool: deep, restorative sleep.

Sleep and studying in combination is our superpower.

The trick? Load your short-term memory right before sleep. Your brain consolidates it overnight!

Even short naps can work if you’re mentally overloaded.

Just don’t push past your limit. Study smarter, not longer and harder.

Burnout isn’t a badge of honor. It’s a killer.

Did you know the brain loves raw honey? I didn’t!

Before a big test,

would eat raw honey.

Why? Because it’s pure fuel and it’s already broken down. There’s no digestion energy needed.

Raw honey wakes the brain up without the crash of caffeine or carbs!

Simple, powerful, natural, and super cool.

The best cognitive enhancers are not what you think.

Did you ever consider raw honey would wake your brain? I certainly didn’t.

There’s also:

Galantamine – Improves memory and also induces lucid dreaming.

Rhodiola – Boosts clarity, energy, and resilience with few side effects.

Forget the sketchy “nootropics.” These work, and they’re natural.

So what’s the biggest lie we’ve been sold?

It’s that mental health issues are separate from physical health. They’re not. It’s obvious that everything in our bodies is connected, and yet we act like some of these things exist in a vacuum.

Poor sleep, bad circulation, junk food—it all affects your mind.

Fix the root causes… and your anxiety, brain fog, and fatigue often vanish.

No pills, doctor visits, or expensive treatments required. Great!

All your brain needs is the right environment.

🧠 Adequate sleep

💧 Good circulation

🥦 Clean food

🧘‍♂️ Nervous system calm

💊 Targeted supplements (this part is completely optional)

When you align these, memory becomes effortless!

We’re entering an age of massive truth discovery.

To navigate it, we’ll need to unlearn the lies, and re-learn how to think.

This guide might be one of the most important resources for doing exactly that.

Here’s a quick recap:



• The system trains obedience, not intelligence

• True memory comes from connecting the dots and getting good sleep

• DMSO, Rhodiola, and galantamine can supercharge your brain

• Stop eating junk and start eating raw honey

• Study smarter—not harder

